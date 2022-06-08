Wetumpka's Lawrence enjoys pickleball, State Games experience

Tim Lawrence literally made a splash during the pickleball tournament as part of the opening weekend of the Alabama State Games last Saturday.

After he and mixed doubles partner Olaleatha Williams won the gold medal in their age division, which came after Lawrence teamed early in the day with Randy Anderson to win a gold medal in the men’s doubles, a nearby pool was too tempting to pass up.

“After it was over, I said, ‘Oh my gosh, this pool looks amazing,’” Lawrence said. “I knew I had some clothes to change into and I said, ‘I’m going to the pool.’

“I jumped in and it was very refreshing. I could have stayed there for five hours, but my ride was waiting on me, so I went in and changed and got some dry clothes on. At least I didn’t smell the car up on the way home,” he added with a chuckle.

The State Games opened with three sports last weekend – golf, pickleball and mountain bike riding – but the other Olympic-style sports are scheduled to be held Saturday and Sunday throughout the Wiregrass. Opening ceremonies are set for 7:30 on Friday at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, which is free to the public.

While Lawrence said he won’t be able to make it to the opening ceremony parade of athletes due to a family obligation, he surely enjoyed the experience and plans to return next year.

As a resident of Wetumpka, Lawrence had to rise early last Saturday morning in making the trek to Dothan to compete in what was his first State Games experience.

“Where I live, I had to get up at 3:45 a.m. to meet her (Williams) at 5 so we could get down there by 7 for registration,” Lawrence said.

Once in Dothan, Lawrence and the other competitors even helped set up some extra pickleball courts on the tennis courts at Wiregrass Park.

Pickleball can be played on indoor and outdoor courts as either singles or doubles. The court is much like a badminton court and the equipment includes a paddle and the ball, which is much like a Wiffle ball.

“If you don’t know anything about pickleball, you can put two pickleball courts on one tennis court,” Lawrence said. “Only one or two courts had been taped off. I brought two extra pickleball nets down there so we would have six courts instead of four.

“It takes a village to build a community and that’s what happened. Everybody jumped on the courts and lined them all out.”

Lawrence, 67, only began playing pickleball a year ago.

“I’m a racquetball player more than pickleball, but once pickleball came into my life it’s kind of equaled out,” Lawrence said. “Racquetball is one of those sports that’s kind of dying … and I hate that … but pickleball is growing like crazy.”

Lawrence and Williams played in several pickleball tournaments as mixed doubles before the State Games, but it was the first time he had teamed with men’s doubles partner Anderson, who resides in Montgomery.

“Randy is from originally from Arkansas and he moved to Montgomery a couple of years ago and I met him playing racquetball,” Lawrence said. “He started playing pickleball before I did. He and I decided to play together in this tournament and did pretty well. We had played together a couple of times in a racquetball tournament.”

Overall, Lawrence had a good experience in Dothan and with the State Games in general.

“I thought the venue was wonderful,” Lawrence said. “I want to tell you, the volunteer help down there was just awesome. I just appreciate Dothan doing this and I hope it just grows and grows and grows.”

The only negative?

“In July I’ll be 68, and let me tell you, for the last two days I’ve been feeling it,” Lawrence laughed. “I played racquetball last night and I shouldn’t have.”