After being held in the Wiregrass the past two years, the 40th annual Alabama State Games will be moving to Birmingham this summer, but there are still ample opportunities for athletes of this area to compete.

“The games in Dothan were fantastic … it has left an indelible mark in the way we shape games going forward just because we had such a strong turnout; such a strong avenue of support,” ASF Foundation media relations manager Griffin Pritchard said during a recent interview with the Dothan Eagle.

“Now, we’ve moved the games to Birmingham, which is a different market. It’s going to allow us to grow some sports that didn’t exactly flourish down there, but at the same time, it’s going to allow us to capitalize on some sports that we started down here.

“If you enjoyed the games last year, if you’ve enjoyed being a part of the games, come up to Birmingham and try out these new venues, experience this new opportunity and see some new competition. We’re playing at some really cool places … we’re scattered throughout Jefferson County.”

The event – which will be held June 9-11 – will feature 26 Olympic-style competitions, with a mixture of long-established sports and some new events, such as Equestrian and Esports. Archery, baseball, bowling, swimming & diving, Ninja challenge, Miracle League, track and wrestling are among the events offered and expected to draw 6,000 or more athletes, according to event organizers.

The State Games originated in 1982 at the request of the U.S. Olympic Committee and is open to all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

The event begins June 9 with the Athlete Leadership Summit in the afternoon followed by the Opening Ceremony, which begins at 7 p.m. Both of those events will be held inside Bartow Arena on the UAB campus.

Registered athletes will have the opportunity to be awarded one of the 17 scholarships varying in range from $4,000 (two) to $500 (10) and totaling $20,000. To date, Alabama State Games Scholarship Initiative has awarded $335,610 in academic scholarships.

Ron Creel, the founder of the ASF Foundation and Alabama State Games, continues to oversee the operations.

“Athletics teaches a tremendous amount of life lessons, but only a handful gets to experience life as a professional athlete,” Creel said. “We’ve chosen to invest in the futures of those athletes who love the game, the camaraderie.

“Everyone’s living different lives right now and by us offering these scholarships – it’s a tremendous chance to alter the course of someone’s future.”

Registration is open and can be found, along with more information about the event, at www.alagames.com.