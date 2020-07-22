Wiregrass Cardinals 15U and 17U get wins in Grand Slam World Series

PANAMA CITY BEACH - The Wiregrass Cardinals 15U baseball team defeated the Ohio Generals of Cincinnati in the 15U Grand Slam World Series on Wednesday.
The Cardinals have reached the championship bracket of the double-elimination tournament.
Nate Conner got the win on the mound. He scattered four hits and struck out five. Hunter Williams got the save.
Hunter Whitman had a double and two RBIs, Owen Patterson had a double, single and two RBIs and Dylan Hatton had a double, single and two RBIs.
18U Tournament
Wiregrass Cardinals 17U 4, Ironman Midwest Black 3: In the 18U tournament, the Cardinals scored four times in the first inning en route to the win.
Reid Jordan got the win on the mound and also tripled in two runs for the Cardinals.
Cason Eubanks had a double, single and two RBIs and Colby Jones singled.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!