Wiregrass Cardinals 15U eliminated from tournament

baseball

PANAMA CITY BEACH - The Wiregrass Cardinals 15U team was eliminated from the Grand Slam World Series of Baseball on Thursday.

The Cardinals were defeated by 5-Star West Gold 7-2 in the elimination game. Wiregrass was on top 2-1 in the bottom of second inning with two outs before giving up six runs, mostly due to errors.

For Wiregrass, Myles Butler doubled in a run and Luke Nelson singled in a run. Blake Wynn and Owen Patterson each added hits.

On Wednesday night, the Cardinals were beaten by 5-Star West Black 6-4. Wiregrass got in a 4-0 hole in the opening inning.

The Cardinals were led offensively by Dylan Hatton with two doubles and two RBIs, Patterson with a single, double and two RBIs and Hunter Whitman with a double and two RBIs.

