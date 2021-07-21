 Skip to main content
Wiregrass Cardinals 15U win opener at national tourney
Wiregrass Cardinals 15U win opener at national tourney

  • Updated
Wiregrass Cardinals logo

Slocomb’s Braxton Brookshire pitched a six-inning no-hitter and had three hits on offense to help the Wiregrass Cardinals 15u team to an 8-1 win over the Ironmen of Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday during the opening round of the Grand Slam National Tournament in Panama City, Fla.

Brookshire struck out four and walked two in his pitching performance. Offensively, he had a double among his hits and drove in three runs.

Cade Birge, CJ Sullivan, Drew Braman, Connor Hutto and Evan Sorrells added a hit each for the Cardinals, who play next on Friday morning.

