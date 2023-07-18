The Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame will soon have a visual presence at Rip Hewes Stadium, a place where many of the inductees have showcased their athletic skills over the years.

On Tuesday morning, the Dothan City Commission approved funding for aluminum plaques to be installed on an outside wall of the stadium with names listed of WSHOF inductees to date. Each 18”x24” plaque will include two classes. The WSHOF will be responsible for funding additional plaques in the years to follow.

"I think this will be a great addition to honor a lot of folks who have given so much to this community," District 6 commissioner David Crutchfield said. "I look forward to seeing what it's going to look like once all of the plaques are up there."

For many years, individual plaques of inductees were displayed on the wall of the lobby inside the Dothan Civic Center. However, that space was eventually filled, and the plaques had to be removed during renovations of the first floor.

Last summer, discussions began with members representing the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame and the City of Dothan in trying to come up with a plan to showcase WSHOF inductees in the future. It was proposed the recognition could be included in the renovation plans of Rip Hewes Stadium.

“In serving as a spokesperson for the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame selection committee, we are appreciative of the Dothan City Commission for partnering with us on this endeavor to continue recognizing sports heroes of the Wiregrass,” WSHOF president Jon Johnson said.

“We believe it is a win-win situation for our organization and the city to be included in the renovation process of Rip Hewes Stadium where the names of past inductees can be viewed by the public at any time.”

The 29th Class of the WSHOF will be inducted on Aug. 12 at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan during a dinner banquet starting at 7 p.m. Those being ushered into the hall will be Floyd Griffin, Brad Baxter, Tony Bowick, Bubba Johnson, Cindy Hawthorne and Steve Helms.

"I noticed all of the inductees, and it's a great list," District 4 commissioner John Ferguson said. "Thank you, Jon Johnson, for serving on that board, and I can't thank everyone else who was involved enough for all the work that went into making this happen."

Tickets for the hall of fame induction ceremony are $60 and must be purchased in advance by emailing WSHOF secretary Janna Everett Holland at jannaholland417@gmail.com More information on the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame can also be viewed on organization’s website www.wiregrasshof.com