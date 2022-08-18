WIREGRASS SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Nolen learned from coaching legends

The list of mentors Geneva native Randy Nolen learned from is like a Who’s Who of coaching legends – Rex Bynum, Max Griffin, Jim Bixby, Bill Farrar, Donnie Chesteen – all members of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

On Saturday night, Nolen, a longtime high school baseball coach, joins those men along with five other inductees as part of the 28th class being ushered into the WSHOF during a dinner banquet at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. Also entering will be Janie Wiggins, Ricky Render, Randy Griffin, Grady Elmore and Tim Hulsey. There are no more tickets available for the event since there was a cutoff of Wednesday.

“A lot of people ask young kids, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ and they say, fireman, or policeman or whatever,” Nolen said. “From my earliest recollection, I wanted to be a coach.”

Nolen began hanging around playing fields from an early age.

“My brother is almost seven years older than I am, so he played baseball and football,” Nolen said. “From the time I was big enough to tag along, I went to baseball practice and football practice.

“I was the batboy for (Geneva baseball) coach Bill Farrar and the water boy and kickoff tee go-getter for (Geneva football coach) Max Griffin.

“You throw those guys in so early and the influence they had and just being around them, watching how they handled their teams and handled the kids, and then how they handled me and all the other little kids running around who were water boys or whatever … it was a huge influence.”

Nolen would become three-sport standout at Geneva, playing for Griffin in football, Chesteen and Bynum in baseball and Bixby in basketball.

“It was huge block laid for the foundation of wanting to be a coach,” Nolen said. “They probably have no idea … but I know how much influence they had on me wanting to be a coach and that dream eventually coming through.”

After graduating high school in 1978, Nolen played college baseball at Enterprise State as a third baseman for Steve Kittrell, another legend in the coaching ranks. Following graduation of Auburn University in 1983, he would get his first coaching experience as a graduate assistant for Kittrell, who had been hired at the University of South Alabama.

“I was getting ready to graduate at Auburn and I’m listening to the radio one day and I hear coach Steve Kittrell has been hired to replace coach Eddie Stanky at the University of South Alabama,” Nolen said. “I get home that night and I’m going to call him just to congratulate him.

“I call him and his wife answers the phone and says, ‘He’s gone to California on a recruiting trip, but me and him were talking about you last night … he wants to talk to you.’

“Son of a gun he comes back late Sunday night and calls me Monday and says he wants me to come down and be his first graduate assistant at South Alabama. I was looking for a job … I wasn’t looking for any more education, I promise you. I turned him down to start with.”

Kittrell then tried to help Nolen find a fulltime coaching job.

“I don’t know if you remember what the economy was like in 1983, but there was nobody hiring,” Nolen said. “As a matter of fact, there were schools letting teachers go.

“He (Kittrell) got me some interviews at private schools and stuff like that, but nothing worked out. So it was like, ‘There’s nothing out there, so why don’t you come on down here and be my grad assistant for a year and let’s see if the economy works out?’ So that’s what I did.”

After a year at South Alabama, Nolen got another break that would ultimately lead to a successful career as a high school baseball coach.

Mike Whitaker was the principal at Geneva County High School and friends with Nolen’s father.

“It just happened they ran into each other and Mike had an opening and a position,” Nolen said. “I called him up and he said, ‘Are you tired of going to school?’

“I said, ‘Yes sir, I sure am.’ He said, ‘Well, when you come down to see your mom and dad, come by and see me and let’s talk.’ One thing led to another and he hired me.”

Nolen was hired as an assistant football and baseball coach, but during the Christmas break of that first year on the job, the head baseball coach, Ricky Bennett, was hired at Geneva.

“We came back from Christmas holidays Mike calls me in his office and throws me a big ring of kids and says, ‘Here you go big boy, it’s yours,’” Nolen said.

“I said, ‘What’s mine?’ He says, ‘The baseball job. Don’t you want to coach?’ I said, ‘Shoot yeah, man. I’ve got it. No problem.’ So that’s how I ended up being the head baseball coach my first year there.”

Nolen spent four years as head baseball coach at Geneva County, but would leave after being offered a job at Dadeville High School in 1988 by head football coach and athletic director Philip Baker, who Nolen had become good friends with when he was in school at Auburn.

Nolen’s wife, Lisa, had a chance to enter Pharmacy School at Auburn, thus the two decided taking the Dadeville job was the best option.

“When we talked about doing it, we said, ‘We’ll go to Dadeville … you go to Pharmacy School … and when you get out of school, we’ll look and see what else is out there,’” Nolen said.

Instead, Nolen would lead the Dadeville baseball program for 28 years, compiling a 544-443 record from 1988-2016. He coached one final year at Montgomery Catholic School before retiring, taking advice from another Wiregrass coaching legend, J.D. Chesteen, who was a longtime football coach at Geneva County.

“I asked him one time, ‘Coach, why did you get out?’” Nolen said. “He said, ‘Randy, when it’s time for you to go, you’ll know it.’

“It was time.”

Nolen was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010 and is now joining the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

“I’ve had a lot of time to look back and reflect and just realize how lucky and how blessed I’ve been to have the people that I’ve had in my life,” Nolen said. “It means a whole lot. I’m truly, truly honored.”