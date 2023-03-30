A young female golfer with Dothan family ties – 9-year-old Larissa Wheelless – will be competing in the Drive, Chip & Putt National finals at the famed Augusta (Ga.) National golf course to be televised nationally by the Golf Channel on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. (EST).

Larissa is the daughter of Hayes Wheelless, a Dothan native and 1992 Northview High graduate. Hayes, his wife, Paola, and Larissa now reside in Coral Gables, Fla.

It was when they lived in the Dominican Republic that Larissa, a 4-year-old at the time, first tried golf.

“We lived near a golf course and just took her there one day to an after-school program,” Hayes said. “We started the lessons right away because I wasn’t a golfer.

“I did some classes at the (Dothan) Country Club back in the day, but I’m more just like a recreational golfer.”

Larissa is one of 10 who will be competing in the girls ages 7-9 division of the Drive, Chip & Putt contest in Augusta, which is a partnership between the USGA, PGA of America and the Masters Tournament. The age group Larissa is in begins their competition at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

There are four divisions for each gender (ages 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15). The scoring will award 10 points for the player with the best drive, closest cumulative chips and closest putts. Each player gets two tries in each category.

Local qualifying began last May at more than 300 sites across the country. The top scorers advanced to a sub-regional, with the top two in each age division advancing to one of 10 regional venues. Once reaching the regional, the competitor had to win to advance to Augusta.

Larissa won at a regional held at The Bear’s Club, a course designed by Jack Nicklaus in Jupiter, Fla. She took first in all three categories at the regional.

“My strongest was my chipping because the first shot I made it in the hole and the other two shots were right by the hole,” Larissa said of the regional. “I got first in the drive and the chip and the putt.”

In preparing for the national contest, it’s meant sticking to a regular routine for Larissa.

“She plays a lot of golf already, so we’re just sticking to the program,” Hayes said. “It’s a special deal, but we’re not trying to over-focus on any one thing.

“She’s just doing a lot of long game practice, lots of chipping and lots of putting … but pretty standard, honestly.”

Larissa really began taking the sport seriously when she was 6 and got involved in tournaments.

“What I liked about it is that you had to concentrate a lot and I really liked winning medals and trophies,” she said. “I stay focused. If my ball goes right, I just have to keep calm.”

While golf is her passion, Larissa also enjoys water skiing, like her father. As a teen, Hayes was the No. 2-ranked kneeboard water skier in the United States in 1991 and 1993. During the summers, he worked at Callaway Gardens (Ga.) as a professional show skier and continued performing in ski shows at the Six Flags theme park in New Jersey and SeaWorld of Texas.

“She loves to wakeboard and water ski, so we do other things,” Hayes said. “We’re not a golf only family, but golf is definitely the dominant factor.”

Larissa, who is in the fourth grade, is already playing on a middle school golf team and is one of the top performers.

She has twice played in the prestigious U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in Pinehurst, N.C., and though she’s never been to Augusta National, she understands the magnitude of the upcoming Masters, which will be played on the course next week.

“I have heard how big it is,” she said. “I’m like 100 percent excited.”

The family plans to play at a satellite course in Augusta on Friday and then all the contestants will have a formal practice on Saturday at Augusta National.

“Then we have a champions dinner with the president from the PGA, the president from the U.S. Golf Association and the president from Augusta National,” Hayes said of what is planned for the golfers after the practice session. “Plus the commentators for Sunday’s event will be there, so the Golf Channel’s commentators will be with us to get to know the kids so when they are doing the contest on Sunday they will have some back story and firsthand knowledge of who they are.”

It will be the first time for the family to see Augusta National.

“We’re just excited to go,” Hayes said. “Larissa has played the Dothan Country Club and she hopes one day they will add a women’s division so she can play the Future Masters.”

For now, the focus is squarely on this Sunday. Larissa believes she’s ready for what’s ahead.

“I feel very prepared,” she said.