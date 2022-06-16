Youngest, oldest swimmer in Alabama State Games unite

Six-year-old Jacob Pulido is on the front end of his swimming career and 82-year-old Craig Walker is on the back end.

They were the youngest and oldest swimmers competing in the Alabama State Games last Saturday in Dothan and each won six first place medals.

They also share lofty goals.

“I’m actually going to be in the Olympic swimmer when I’m a teenager,” Pulido said Thursday morning following a practice with the Dothan Dolphins Swim Team.

“I’m trying to compete in all 50 states,” Walker said earlier this week by phone at his home in Redlands, Calif.

This marks the first year of competitive swimming for Pulido and the 10th for Walker, a former long-distance bike rider who has ridden across the United States several times.

“I like practicing, but what’s hard for me is we have to wake up really early,” Pulido said.

Jacob and his two sisters, Daniela (12) and Sofia (10), began swimming with the Dolphins club in January. Their mother, Stephanie, also competed in the State Games last week in the swimming competition. They live at Fort Rucker where their father, Daniel, serves in the military.

“He doesn’t particularly enjoy the everyday grind, but the competition is a lot of fun for him,” Daniel said of his son.

Jacob competed and took the top spot for his age division in 25-freestyle, 25-backstroke, 25-breaststroke, 50-freestyle and 50-backstroke. He also teamed with his two sisters and mother to win a relay event.

Walker was the only competitor in the 80 and over age division, but it didn’t make winning a first place medal any less noteworthy.

“Everybody was cheering him … like everybody,” Daniel said.

Walker didn’t begin swimming until he was 70 after being put on blood thinners. A doctor told Walker he needed to give up bike riding and suggested swimming as an alternative to stay in shape.

“I could literally swim two laps when I started, that was it,” Walker said. “I never knew how much fun it is, or if I would be any good in it, and I love it now more than cycling.”

Last weekend, he didn’t focus on trying to swim fast, but instead on his strokes.

“What I’ve discovered is my times have gotten much slower than when I started 10 years ago and that’s because of aging,” Walker said. “I focus on technique in trying to do it better with less effort but the same results.

“I nurse my 82-year-old body with workouts. I have to protect my shoulders, because they are very sensitive. I can handle it, but I just have to plan for it.”

Walker participates in a handful of State Games throughout the country each year. Last weekend marked his 43rd overall and first in Alabama.

“I like the State Games more than any meets, whether senior meets or whatever, because in State Games you get to have the kids there, which is fun,” Walker said. “For those few hours, I actually forget that I’m an old man.”

Walker was at the Mississippi State Games prior to coming to Alabama.

“After Missouri State Games, going to Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, Minnesota, Illinois … all those are lined up,” Walker said of future venues. “I’ve got the big State Games of America in Des Moines, Iowa, at the end of July.”

Walker was “thunderstruck” by the southern hospitality he encountered in what was his first time to be in Alabama.

“I mean, people were just so kind,” he said. “I would go into a store and people would hold a door open for me. And I would come out of the parking lot and there and it was like Moses parting the waves … I mean people just gave way to let me in (to traffic). I mean my whole visit was filled and marked with the kindness of the people.”

After the competition in Dothan, Walker posed in a photo with Pulido.

“What should have happened if the Games had a publicity person there … they could have arranged for an exhibition race between me and him,” Walker said with a laugh.

Maybe next year.

“I tell you, I’ll be coming back,” Walker said.