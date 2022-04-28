Mackey Sasser retiring after 25 years leading Wallace College baseball

After 25 years as head coach of Wallace Community College baseball, Mackey Sasser has decided to call it quits. Sasser has officially turned in his retirement papers marking the end of a very successful baseball career. His last official day on the job will be July 31.

“It’s just time,” Sasser said when asked why he chose to retire now. “I love baseball but it’s time for someone younger to do it and to handle the kids. Times have changed and kids have changed.

“I’ve been in baseball for 50 years now, either as a coach or player,” he continued. “My body has broken down from all of the injuries I had from my playing days. I won’t have to worry about players, scheduling games, being somewhere every weekend, and constantly being on the road. It’s time for me to enjoy life and spend time with my family.”

Sasser, who is also the school’s athletic director, has enjoyed tremendous success leading the Wallace baseball program, a job he took over from Gene Dews at the beginning of the 1997-98 season.

“I want to thank Coach Dews for having the confidence in me to run this program,” Sasser said. “We had several long talks. He convinced me this is where I needed to be after my pro career. He showed me the ropes of not just running the baseball program but eventually taking over as athletic director. I can’t thank him enough for that.”

As a coach, Sasser reached his milestone 800th career win this season. He has been named Coach of the Year four times. Team-wise, Sasser’s Govs have won five conference championships, six state runner-ups, and one state title (also known as the NJCAA Region 22). That was in 2017 and it earned the school its only appearance in the Junior College World Series.

It’s not just the team that has had success under Sasser’s leadership. So have his players as each year Sasser has had several of his players continue their baseball careers at four-year schools. So far in 2022, eight of his players have scholarships to four-year schools, including several to Division I schools.

Although he is in charge of a baseball program, Sasser said there is something else that means just as much to him.

“Nothing makes me more proud than to see these young men go on to lead successful and productive lives. I hope that I have played a role in them growing up to be good husbands and fathers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen, or whatever they chose to do in life. It’s important that we lay a foundation here at Wallace because not everyone is going to leave here and be a professional baseball player.”

Sasser was one of the fortunate ones who did leave Wallace and go on to have a successful baseball career. After playing two years at Wallace, Sasser was drafted in the second round of the 1994 Major League Baseball draft. After several years in the minor leagues, Sasser played nine years in the Major Leagues for the Giants, Pirates, Mets, and Mariners.

Sasser said the success of his program is a team effort.

“I’m the face of the program, but no college baseball program can be successful without a successful administration. Dr. Linda Young (President of Wallace Community College) has been very supportive of athletics here at Wallace. I want to thank her for everything she has done along with Dr. Ryan Spry (Director, Student and Campus Services). Ryan does a lot of the ground work and behind-the-scene work to make sure we are successful. Anyone that has ever been involved in athletics knows there is a lot more to it than just putting a team on the field. We have a faculty and staff that is fully supportive of everything we do.

“Wallace will always hold a special place in my heart,” Sasser said. “This is where it all began for me. I played college ball here, and when my professional career was over, I got a chance to come back home and coach here. That’s like a dream. How many people can say they played ball at a school and then returned home to coach at that same school? For me, it’s where it began and where it will end. I feel so lucky.”

After 25 years of coaching at Wallace, Sasser says he has a ton of good memories. But there is one that stands out above the rest.

“That would be going to World Series back in 2017. It was a great experience for me and the student athletes. Getting to the World Series is always the goal, and we made it with a team that I didn’t expect to get there. But it is something we can all be proud of.”

As for post-retirement plans, Sasser says he’s thought about several things but he hasn’t made any final plans.

“I’ve got people calling me all the time about doing things. I haven’t decided on anything. I still do some things with the (New York) Mets and I may expand that. I’ve got a friend that is going to retire in a couple of years and we may go into business together. We’ll just have to wait and see.”