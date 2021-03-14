Majeski makes history at SAS, winning Rattler 250 for fourth time

KINSTON – Ty Majeski became the first driver in the 45-year history of the Rattler 250 to win the Super Late Model race four times when he took the checkered flag Sunday at the South Alabama Speedway.
Majeski, a native of Seymour, Wis., was the defending champion and also won the race in 2016 and 2017. He had been tied for most wins with Ronnie Sanders, who won the race in 1982, 1999 and 2001.
“It means a lot,” Majeski said of the historic win. “It was our day today. This race track is a lot like some of the race tracks we race at home. And this surface isn’t as quite as abrasive as some of the other race tracks in the south, like Pensacola or Nashville.
“I’m really thankful I have the opportunity to come down here and drive. These guys are tough in the south. As a midwestern guy, we like to come down here and beat up on the southern guys as they like to come to our stomping grounds and beat up on us.
“It’s always fun when you can come to a different region and perform well, and that’s what we’ve been able to do.”
While Majeski led most of the day, he had to hold off a charging Stephen Nasse, the pole-sitter who fought back into contention after a water pump had to be replaced during a red flag on Lap 56.
“When the water pump broke it was really unfortunate,” Nasse said. “We’ve had that problem a few times. We’ve got to figure it out. I don’t know what the issue is.
“My team works real hard. It’s definitely not from a lack of effort, but very unfortunate.”
Despite having to go to the back of the pack, Nasse raced his way to the front in the late stages in what became a two-car battle between Majeski and Nasse, who had won the Baby Rattler 125 on Saturday night.
With 10 laps left, a wreck occurred when Carson Hocevar bumped Hunter Robbins, which brought out the red flag.
Following the restart, another caution came out with five laps remaining and there was a delay to clean an oil spill on the track.
Majeski believes the caution played in his favor as Nasse appeared primed to make his move beforehand.
“The 51 car (Nasse) was really good tonight,” Majeski said. “Honestly that last caution with five to go really saved us.”
On the restart, Majeski came out strong on the inside to keep the lead and was able to hold off Nasse for the victory.
Teen driver Daniel Dye finished third, followed by Derek Griffith, Kyle Plott, Kyle McCallum, Jake Garcia, Bubba Pollard, Hocevar and Jett Noland to round out the top 10.
Nasse agrees the final caution worked against him.
“If we would have stayed green there, I think Ty knew he was in trouble,” Nasse said. “We were definitely rolling the center a lot better than him, but it came down to a short little run there and I had the 43 (Dye) holding me off on the bottom – I couldn’t get down in time. It was just too late when I did.
“I’m pretty upset, but the car is in one piece. I definitely put on a good show for the fans and that’s all that really matters.”
Grant Enfinger, who has won the Rattler twice, finished 11th, followed by Nick Neri, Dusty Williams, Augie Grill and Michael Hinde to round out the to 15 of the 33-car field.