Majeski makes history at SAS, winning Rattler 250 for fourth time

KINSTON – Ty Majeski became the first driver in the 45-year history of the Rattler 250 to win the Super Late Model race four times when he took the checkered flag Sunday at the South Alabama Speedway.

Majeski, a native of Seymour, Wis., was the defending champion and also won the race in 2016 and 2017. He had been tied for most wins with Ronnie Sanders, who won the race in 1982, 1999 and 2001.

“It means a lot,” Majeski said of the historic win. “It was our day today. This race track is a lot like some of the race tracks we race at home. And this surface isn’t as quite as abrasive as some of the other race tracks in the south, like Pensacola or Nashville.

“I’m really thankful I have the opportunity to come down here and drive. These guys are tough in the south. As a midwestern guy, we like to come down here and beat up on the southern guys as they like to come to our stomping grounds and beat up on us.

“It’s always fun when you can come to a different region and perform well, and that’s what we’ve been able to do.”

While Majeski led most of the day, he had to hold off a charging Stephen Nasse, the pole-sitter who fought back into contention after a water pump had to be replaced during a red flag on Lap 56.