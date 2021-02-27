Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields impressed with Circle City BMX track

Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields of Las Vegas was 8 years old the last time he was at the BMX track in Dothan before this weekend.
Now 28 and one of the top professionals in the sport, Fields still marvels at the crossover feature of the track.
“I’ve raced probably 500-plus tracks in my career and this is the only track that had that feature,” Fields said. “That’s really what stuck with me and I remember.
“Coming here 20 years later it’s a whole new track. I have to re-learn the whole thing because I’m sure it’s changed.”
Fields is among the professional and amateur racers in town for the Circle City Nationals, which began Friday and concludes Sunday at the Circle City BMX track located within the Westgate complex.
Fields competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics for Team USA in London and in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where he earned a gold medal. He hopes to earn enough points to represent the United States in the Olympics this summer in Tokyo. Races in Dothan this weekend count towards the point totals needed to earn a spot on the team.
Fields believes the Circle City track is a good test for all of the riders.
“It’s the perfect balance of being challenging, but not overly challenging where it’s dangerous,” Fields said. “It’s unique with not only the crossover feature, but some of the ways some of the jumps are placed or shaped are a bit unique, which I think is a good thing, because it means the track is not the same as every other track we ride.
“Actually, it’s surpassed my expectations. It’s a really, really good track.”
Fields turned pro at age 19 and has been on the rise ever since.
“As a kid, I loved it and I didn’t understand all of the things that come with being an adult, you know?” Fields said. “But I always wanted to be a pro, and I would say when I was about 17 or 18 years old, I kind of decided that, ‘Hey, I’m going to go for it’ and give it everything I have rather than getting my first job. I got lucky and it ended up working out.
“This is my job. I do some coaching as well for kids and things like that, but at the end of the day, racing and promoting my sponsors is my job.”
Sponsorship money and prize money from the events allows Fields to continue competing in the sport he loves.
“Whoever wins the event each day is probably going to make about $2,000, so if you win all three days, you could walk away with $6,000 just in prize money,” Fields said. “But, that’s if you win. Only one guy is going to do that.”
It’s also allowed Fields to travel throughout this country and beyond.
“That’s one of my favorite things about the experience is being able to see all over the world,” Fields said. “There’s something cool about everywhere you go. Only when I was 8 was I here in Alabama, so I was excited to come back. I’ve been to 41 states racing, so it’s pretty cool.”
The regular BMX racing series was cancelled last year in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fields said the races in Dothan are just the third for the pros since last March and the second this year.
“I think that puts it into perspective that every time you get on the gate, you’ve got to appreciate it because you might not get races,” Fields said. “When you’re in the monotony of racing 15 to 20 weekends a year, it’s just like clocking into work. But then you spend an entire year wishing you had a race. I’m really excited to race and I think everybody shares that same sentiment.”
The family atmosphere surrounding the BMX scene is something Fields has always enjoyed.
“For the pros, we’ve got 10 to 12 events a year and for the amateurs they have like 20, so you’re going all over the country and you’re at the events with the same people,” Fields said. “A lot of people bring their RVs and hang out and you’re here all day for three days.
“Everybody has the same passion, so it’s really easy to talk and to become friends. It definitely has bit of a family atmosphere.”
Fields isn’t sure how long he’ll continue in the sport.
“My plan was to go through the Tokyo Olympics and then I’m going to take a little break and make a decision if I want to do one more year, two more years, indefinite?” Fields said.
“For me the answer has always been when I wake up and get out of bed in the morning and don’t want to go ride and I don’t want to work out and I don’t want to do everything it takes to be a champion….that’s when I’ll hang it up.”
