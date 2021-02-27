Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields impressed with Circle City BMX track

“Actually, it’s surpassed my expectations. It’s a really, really good track.”

Fields turned pro at age 19 and has been on the rise ever since.

“As a kid, I loved it and I didn’t understand all of the things that come with being an adult, you know?” Fields said. “But I always wanted to be a pro, and I would say when I was about 17 or 18 years old, I kind of decided that, ‘Hey, I’m going to go for it’ and give it everything I have rather than getting my first job. I got lucky and it ended up working out.

“This is my job. I do some coaching as well for kids and things like that, but at the end of the day, racing and promoting my sponsors is my job.”

Sponsorship money and prize money from the events allows Fields to continue competing in the sport he loves.

“Whoever wins the event each day is probably going to make about $2,000, so if you win all three days, you could walk away with $6,000 just in prize money,” Fields said. “But, that’s if you win. Only one guy is going to do that.”

It’s also allowed Fields to travel throughout this country and beyond.