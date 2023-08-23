“The only thing hotter than the weather is the 11U All Star Team,” Enterprise Parks and Rec Department Superintendent Blake Moore said as he introduced the USSSA Rec World Series Champions to those attending the second Enterprise City Council meeting in August.

“The team went undefeated through region, state and World Series play, outscoring their opponents 191-26,” Moore said. This is Enterprise Parks and Recreation first United States Specialty Sports Association Rec World Series Championship.

With the words “Whatever it takes” embroidered on the left sleeve of their uniforms, the team was commended by Enterprise Mayor William Cooper and the city council. In turn, the team gifted the mayor and council with their own championship rings to thank them for their support.

“Our rec department is second to none as they train up these young men and women to go on to play in junior high school and high school,” Cooper said. “Continue to work hard—and bring some more championships back to Enterprise.”

“People ask me how Enterprise continues to have great teams,” Moore said. “Number 1, it takes talent and these boys are a testament to that. It takes good coaches and good parents.

“And the fourth thing is that it takes support from the city,” he told the council. “We thank you for that.”