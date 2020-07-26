Ozark unbeaten in Dixie Majors World Series at Eagle Stadium

Ozark took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Leroy singled and Jackson Kelley came in to pinch run. Kelley moved over to second on a ground out and then stole third base to the surprise of Heath, who was in the third base coaching box.

“The catcher lobbed it back to the pitcher and he took off,” Heath said. “I said, ‘Good job.’ Sometimes you can get out-coached by your players.”

Kelley would then score on a wild pitch for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Trey Watson went the distance on the mound and recorded five strikeouts.

“He went into the seventh inning with 95 pitches and the limit is 105,” Heath said. “I think he went to 103 and got the last out.”

Along with Simmons’ homer, Carson Brannon drove in two runs with a double and had two walks. Carson Dunlap singled in a run.

In the Friday night opener against Hope Mills, Parker Collier went the distance in what was a five-inning game due to the 10-run mercy rule. He struck out seven.

Watson and Leroy were both 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Simmons drove in a run with a hit and also had three walks.

Brantley Riley and Thrash each had a hit and two RBIs.