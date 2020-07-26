Ozark unbeaten in Dixie Majors World Series at Eagle Stadium

Host-team Ozark has emerged as the front-runner in the Dixie Majors 19U World Series after one blowout victory and one game that went down to the wire.
Ozark defeated Hope Mills, N.C., 12-2 in the 12-team tournament opener on Friday night at Eagle Stadium and captured a thrilling 5-4 win late Saturday night over Columbia County, Ga.
Ozark had an off day on Sunday and is scheduled to play its next game on Monday night at 6 p.m. at Eagle Stadium in the double-elimination tournament.
“That was the best game I’ve ever coached in, as far as being a coach and a spectator,” veteran Ozark coach David Heath said of Saturday’s win. “We had two fabulous plays in the bottom of the top of the seventh to maintain.”
With Ozark up a run going to the top of the seventh, Columbia County got a hit to open the inning. After Ozark recorded an out, a double followed to right field that was scooped up by Brandon Leroy and thrown on the fly to catcher Slade Simmons to nail the runner trying to score for the second out.
The next batter put a charge into a fly ball to left field, but Landon Thrash ran it down near the wall and made the catch to end the game.
“It saved the game because it would have tied it,” Heath said.
Simmons homered in the fifth inning over the right-center field wall to tie the game at 4-4.
Ozark took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Leroy singled and Jackson Kelley came in to pinch run. Kelley moved over to second on a ground out and then stole third base to the surprise of Heath, who was in the third base coaching box.
“The catcher lobbed it back to the pitcher and he took off,” Heath said. “I said, ‘Good job.’ Sometimes you can get out-coached by your players.”
Kelley would then score on a wild pitch for what proved to be the game-winning run.
Trey Watson went the distance on the mound and recorded five strikeouts.
“He went into the seventh inning with 95 pitches and the limit is 105,” Heath said. “I think he went to 103 and got the last out.”
Along with Simmons’ homer, Carson Brannon drove in two runs with a double and had two walks. Carson Dunlap singled in a run.
In the Friday night opener against Hope Mills, Parker Collier went the distance in what was a five-inning game due to the 10-run mercy rule. He struck out seven.
Watson and Leroy were both 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Simmons drove in a run with a hit and also had three walks.
Brantley Riley and Thrash each had a hit and two RBIs.
“I think we had 11 hits, maybe,” Heath said. “We hit the ball in key situations and drove runs in when they were on base. We had a well-pitched game from Parker Collier. The two runs he gave up were actually on wild pitches.”
Heath said the team is in good shape pitching-wise. Brayden Banner is expected to start on the mound on Monday.
