Patricia Ball leaving Dothan High to become head softball coach at Pike Road

Longtime Dothan High softball coach Patricia Ball has been named the new coach at Pike Road High School near Montgomery.

“It’s just a good opportunity, so I took it,” Ball simply said.

Ball was in charge of the Dothan High program for 23 years before teaming up with Jessica Noble this past season after the two were named co-head coaches of the new Dothan Wolves program when Northview and Dothan consolidated.

Ball led the Dothan High Tigers to a state championship in 2011 after finishing runner-up the season before. The Tigers also finished third in the state during the 2017 and 2012 seasons.

Over the past 24 years, Ball has compiled an 841-450-2 record, which included helping Dothan to a 16-3 mark this past spring before the season was halted in mid-March due to COVID-19.

Ball is ranked fourth in all-time wins among AHSAA softball coaches.

“All the athletes that have come through Dothan High have made my career,” Ball said. “None of those achievements were possible without the athletes that were committed to the program and to the legacy of Dothan High. I don’t take sole credit for any of it.