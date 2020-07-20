Patricia Ball leaving Dothan High to become head softball coach at Pike Road

Longtime Dothan High softball coach Patricia Ball has been named the new coach at Pike Road High School near Montgomery.
“It’s just a good opportunity, so I took it,” Ball simply said.
Ball was in charge of the Dothan High program for 23 years before teaming up with Jessica Noble this past season after the two were named co-head coaches of the new Dothan Wolves program when Northview and Dothan consolidated.
Ball led the Dothan High Tigers to a state championship in 2011 after finishing runner-up the season before. The Tigers also finished third in the state during the 2017 and 2012 seasons.
Over the past 24 years, Ball has compiled an 841-450-2 record, which included helping Dothan to a 16-3 mark this past spring before the season was halted in mid-March due to COVID-19.
Ball is ranked fourth in all-time wins among AHSAA softball coaches.
“All the athletes that have come through Dothan High have made my career,” Ball said. “None of those achievements were possible without the athletes that were committed to the program and to the legacy of Dothan High. I don’t take sole credit for any of it.
“I was blessed to be a part of it and I was blessed to be the leader of all those great kids that have come through here. Hopefully in my new job, that will continue.”
Ball was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2011, as well as Dothan Eagle Super 12 Coach of the Year following those two seasons.
She led Dothan to 11 area championships, 14 regional appearances and nine Elite 8 appearances.
Ball is a Dothan native and 1983 graduate of Dothan High.
“It was a tough decision to leave,” Ball said. “As close to retirement as I am, I always thought I would finish here and retire. Sometimes God has things for you and I just feel like God has put this in my path and I feel like this is the right move.”
Ball replaces Brooke Watson, who resigned following this past season. Pike Road, which opened in 2017, was in its third season of fielding a softball team in Class 3A. The program will move to Class 5A status this fall.
Ball’s husband works at Faulkner University in Montgomery and the two already own a house there. She interviewed several weeks ago for the job and turned in her resignation to Dothan City Schools on Monday.
“I’m excited to have an opportunity to build a program at Pike Road,” she said.