Pitcher with Wiregrass connection, Brax Garrett, wins debut with Miami Marlins

Brax Garrett, who played at Northview in 2012 as an eighth grader and is the son of former Charles Henderson and Northview head baseball coach Steve Garrett, won his major league debut Sunday with the Miami Marlins.
Garrett, a 23-year-old left-handed pitcher who was the seventh selection overall in the 2016 MLB Draft by Miami, pitched five innings of the Marlins’ 8-1 second-game win over the Phillies in the back end of a doubleheader. He allowed only three hits and one earned run, striking out six and walking one, while throwing 75 pitches, 46 for strikes.
Garrett played at Northview for one season before moving along with his dad/coach to Foley and later to Florence, where he graduated in 2016.
His dad, Steve, coached at Northview from 2009-12, compiling an 83-49 record with the Cougars. He also coached at Goshen (1992-93) and Charles Henderson (1995-2004). While at Charles Henderson, he guided the Trojans to a state title in 2004.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!