PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Eufaula's Jay Townsend commits to South Alabama

Eufaula senior Jay Townsend plans to trade his red Eufaula jersey for a red South Alabama one following his high school career.
Townsend, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver, announced on his Twitter account Friday plans to attend the college in Mobile. The Eufaula football Twitter account later announced his decision as well.
“I committed to USA because my mom felt in love with the school when she heard the great education," he said by direct message to South Alabama’s 24/7 website. "I committed there because I’m playing for her, so I’m going to play where she wants me to go."
Townsend reportedly chose the Jaguars over finalists Georgia Southern, Austin Peay and Army.
Last fall, Townsend led Eufaula’s high-powered offense (6A leading 41.3 points per game) in receptions with a team-high 52 catches, which went for 466 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for a 92 yards and one TD for the Tigers, who finished 9-3 and reached the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
According to the South Alabama 24/7 website, Townsend caught the attention of South Alabama coaches during a camp in Mobile last summer when he reportedly ran a 4.33 second time in the 40-yard dash and recorded a vertical jump of 37 inches.
Fundamental worry: After the COVID-19 virus shut down athletics, including disallowing spring football practice, and with the virus now limiting the type of work that can be done on the football field in the summer, Charles Henderson coach Brad McCoy sees a potential problem for teams if games are played this fall.
“Fundamentals will suffer, at least early on, because of not being able to develop the new guys in May, not having that spring game and not having contact (in workouts) and the ability to teach blocking and tackling,” McCoy said. “I am really worried about some of these new players we have. Fall camp will be huge in trying to get as much done safely as we can to prepare them for that first ball game.”
McCoy noted the current mandate of wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the virus has, at times, frustrated players in on-field workouts.
“The biggest adjustment has been the kids to understand to have that mask around your neck or in your pocket in transitioning from running and conditioning to when we do 1-on-1 or stuff that is close proximity to each other,” McCoy said.
“That is been very difficult for the kids. You can see the frustrations in their eyes and mind when you have to supervise and coach them on that. It just doesn’t come to their mind very quick.”
Big targets in Hartford: Geneva County coach JimBob Striplin won’t shy away from utilizing the pass as needed in the Bulldogs’ offense this season, even if Emmanuel Henderson is the star attraction running the football.
When it’s time to throw, there are some big targets for quarterback Will Birdsong to look for.
“I think if you look there at the roster, I’ve got (junior) J’Quan Broxson coming out at wide receiver,” Striplin said Friday during an interview at the Coaches Media Day sponsored by Encore Rehab at the Enterprise Country Club.
“He’s been offered basketball scholarships already. That’s the kind of kids we’ve got right now. He (Broxson) said, ‘You know what? Emmanuel is playing basketball and he helps me out, I’m going to help him out and play football.’
“He’s a 6-4 receiver. Colby Fuller is a 6-5 receiver. Our passing game will be really complimentary to our running game. We’re going to use a lot of play-action passes; a lot of bootlegs. It’s going to be a really diverse offense.”
The Bulldog offense was pretty strong last year, averaging 44.7 points a game last year, fifth best in the entire state, all classes. Henderson was a big part of that, earning 3,247 total yards and 45 touchdowns in combined rushing and kickoff returns.
Holmes impressed with small school talent: New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes said his Gamecocks saw a lot of great teams last year, so the move up from Class 2A to 3A shouldn’t be intimidating.
“The transition to 3A, to me, it’s exciting, it’s going to be a path for our team to grow, our school to grow,” Holmes said during Friday’s Coaches Day event. “Last year our season started with Providence Christian, who was top 10 in 3A then we played Brantley, who was top 10 1A and then we played Luverne, who was top 10 2A, right?
“You know what I learned about that? 1A through 3A is really good football. The Brantley Bulldogs, man, can play anybody in 1A-3A and give them a run for their money. Again, really good football is really good football. That’s what we’re trying to do.
“Last year we grew over that span of games, so our guys aren’t intimidated by the move up. They’ve played Providence Christian the past two years. They know what it’s going to take to be at the top of our region, because, to me, Providence is in the driver’s seat of that.”
One tough region to another: Last year, Zion Chapel was in a Class 2A, Region 3 with the likes of Goshen, Highland Home and Luverne and earned a 6-5 record with a playoff appearance, marking the first winning record in eight years and the first postseason game in the same time frame at the school.
The AHSAA reclassification this past winter has moved the Rebels out of that region into 2A, Region 2, but head coach Randy Bryant feels his team now has an even tougher region. The Rebels will now face Abbeville, Ariton, Cottonwood, Elba, Geneva County, Houston County and G.W. Long.
“We went from the SEC West to the College Football Playoffs, in my opinion,” Bryant said. “I think five or six of those teams made the playoffs last year. You want to talk about a tough road? We’ve got one.”
