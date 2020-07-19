PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Eufaula's Jay Townsend commits to South Alabama

“Fundamentals will suffer, at least early on, because of not being able to develop the new guys in May, not having that spring game and not having contact (in workouts) and the ability to teach blocking and tackling,” McCoy said. “I am really worried about some of these new players we have. Fall camp will be huge in trying to get as much done safely as we can to prepare them for that first ball game.”

McCoy noted the current mandate of wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the virus has, at times, frustrated players in on-field workouts.

“The biggest adjustment has been the kids to understand to have that mask around your neck or in your pocket in transitioning from running and conditioning to when we do 1-on-1 or stuff that is close proximity to each other,” McCoy said.

“That is been very difficult for the kids. You can see the frustrations in their eyes and mind when you have to supervise and coach them on that. It just doesn’t come to their mind very quick.”

Big targets in Hartford: Geneva County coach JimBob Striplin won’t shy away from utilizing the pass as needed in the Bulldogs’ offense this season, even if Emmanuel Henderson is the star attraction running the football.