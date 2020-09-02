PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Goldsborough leads record-setting game for Providence Christian

It was a record-setting night last Friday for the Providence Christian Eagles and for running back Gus Goldsborough.
The Eagles set a school record for points and touchdowns in a game during a 71-35 win over Northside Methodist Academy.
The 71 points surpassed the previous Providence Christian scoring mark of 61 set in 2018 against Opp.
PCS earned a school-record 10 touchdowns – all on the ground – in the game, which also set a school record for most points scored against Northside Methodist.
Most of the PCS damage was done on the ground as the Eagles amassed 655 rushing yards, the fourth most in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, according to the AHSAA website. Only Parrish (806, 2003), Pleasant Grove (701, 2000) and South Lamar (687, 2008) have had more. The total is a school best.
Goldsborough, a senior running back, led the charge, earning 256 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He is believed to be the first PCS player to rush for five TDs in a game. Goldsborough’s rushing total was just 32 yards off the school record of 288 set by Wise Gordon against Houston Academy in 2018. He did all the work on just 11 carries, averaging 23.3 yards a carry
The Eagles did all their scoring and rushing damage despite only 45 offensive snaps.
In fact, Northside Methodist had more offensive plays, running 74 on the night.
Big plays powered PCS, which earned 30 first downs out of 45 plays. The first-down total was one off the AHSAA record listed on the association website of 31 by McGill-Toolen in 2013.
Of the 45 plays, 25 went for 10 yards or more and 15 were for 20 or more yards. Six of the 10 touchdowns were more than 10 yards, including three of 49 or longer.
Goldsborough wasn’t the only one dealing as PCS had three individuals top the 100-yard rushing mark. Grant Weatherford earned 180 with TD runs of 49 and 27 on just eight carries. Christian Durden added 127 yards off 14 carries with TD runs of 1 and 5 yards. Quarterback Jake Smith added the other rushing TD on a 10-yard run.
Providence Christian’s offensive output was one of the highlights in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for the week.
Region play arrives: After two opening weeks of the season in Alabama, the focus shifts to region play this week.
All 21 area games in the state – 18 in the AHSAA and three in the AISA – are region counters this week.
Finally in action: Five Dothan Eagle coverage teams finally hit the field for a game after dealing with COVID-19 issues, while another has its season opener after two off weeks.
Dothan and New Brockton both missed the first two weeks of the season after having a player test positive for COVID several weeks ago, forcing a two-week quarantine. Goshen, meanwhile, plays its opener after Pike County School officials elected for its county schools to play region games only, wiping out the first two weeks of the season.
Over in Georgia, Early County and Seminole County are opening the season after the Georgia High School Association elected to move all games in the state back two weeks from an original start date of Aug. 20 to Sept. 3.
Dothan hosts Enterprise at Rip Hewes Stadium, New Brockton visits Opp and Goshen travels to Trinity of Montgomery, Early County and Seminole County, meanwhile, face each other in Donalsonville.
Also playing its first official game this season is G.W. Long, which played a jamboree two weeks ago and was off last week. The Rebels host Elba Friday night.
Added opponent: A game that was added on this week has Headland hosting Central-Hayneville on Friday.
Still on hold: One Dothan Eagle coverage team is still in a holding pattern for its opener – Pike County.
The Bulldogs had their first two games cancelled when its local school board decided to eliminate non-region games. This week’s game is off the boards as Pike County’s opponent, Beulah, is in a two-week quarantine for COVID-19 and won’t play until next week.
As a result, Pike County picks up a forfeit win and improves to 1-0, both overall and in region.
Thursday night football: This week’s schedule opens on Thursday night with two games, one in the Wiregrass.
Charles Henderson hosts Greenville at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, a game initially moved to Thursday when Troy University, which shares the stadium with CHHS, had a Saturday home game which has since been postponed.
The other Thursday night game features Eufaula at R.E. Lee at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Eufaula is coming off a 38-36 win over Central of Phenix City which moved the Tigers to No. 4 in the latest Class 6A state rankings.
Eufaula, Elba in Prep Spotlight: Eufaula quarterback Hess Horne and the Tigers’ win over Central of Phenix City along with quarterback Jacquez Prince and Elba’s 26-21 win over Opp were among the final candidates for this week’s top AHSAA Prep Spotlight highlight.
Horne connected on a 70-yards touchdown pass with receiver Rodarius Thomas with 1:50 left to give the then Class 6A No. 7 Tigers a 38-36 win over Class 7A No. 4 Central of Phenix City at Tiger Stadium.
Central had just taken the lead with 2:40 left, the first lead of the night for the Red Devils. Horne and Thomas made it last just 50 seconds.
Horne threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns off 19-of-32 passing with Thomas earning six receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Elba’s Prince accounted for two touchdowns in a 59-second span late in the fourth quarter to help the Class 2A No. 10 ranked Tigers over Opp. With Elba trailing 14-8, Prince threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to John Martin Wilson with 2:41 left. Then less a minute later, he intercepted a pass and returned it 47 yards to put EHS up 26-14. Opp scored in the final seconds to make the final 26-21.
For the game, Prince completed 5-of-6 passes for 109 yards with one TD and had nine tackles on defense, one going for a QB sack, plus two interceptions, one returned for a TD, and two pass break-ups.
Eleven others in Spotlight: Eleven other area players were honored in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight.
They were Opp’s Hal Smithart and Peyton Ellis, Ariton’s Ian Senn, Hayes Floyd, Trevor McLaughlin and Zach Phillips plus Slocomb’s Rayshawn Miller, Samson’s Braxton Brooks, Abbeville’s Rico Dozier and Providence Christian’s Ford Register and Harrison Mims.
Smithart completed 32-of-58 passes for 302 yards with two touchdown passes in a 26-21 loss to Elba. Ellis caught 11 passes for 128 yards.
Senn threw for 297 yards with two TDs off 21-of-39 passing in the Purple Cats’ 29-20 loss to Flomaton. Floyd caught five passes for 111 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass and also scored on a 2-yard run on offense and had nine tackles on defense. McLaughlin was in on 18 tackles and Phillips had 12, including for a loss.
Slocomb’s Miller rushed for 249 yards with three touchdowns (24, 4 and 90) and added eight tackles on defense in a 48-41 loss to Geneva.
Samson’s Brooks rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns off 23 carries, including a 7-yard TD run in overtime, to help the Tigers edge Cottonwood 28-27. Brooks also completed 2-of-4 passes for 40 yards and had three kick returns for 83 total yards.
Abbeville’s Dozier was in on 14 tackles, including one solo, in the Yellow Jackets’ 34-13 win over Headland.
Providence Christian’s Register was in on 20 tackles and Mims in on 15 in the Eagles’ 71-35 win over Northside Methodist.
