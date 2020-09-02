PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Goldsborough leads record-setting game for Providence Christian

In fact, Northside Methodist had more offensive plays, running 74 on the night.

Big plays powered PCS, which earned 30 first downs out of 45 plays. The first-down total was one off the AHSAA record listed on the association website of 31 by McGill-Toolen in 2013.

Of the 45 plays, 25 went for 10 yards or more and 15 were for 20 or more yards. Six of the 10 touchdowns were more than 10 yards, including three of 49 or longer.

Goldsborough wasn’t the only one dealing as PCS had three individuals top the 100-yard rushing mark. Grant Weatherford earned 180 with TD runs of 49 and 27 on just eight carries. Christian Durden added 127 yards off 14 carries with TD runs of 1 and 5 yards. Quarterback Jake Smith added the other rushing TD on a 10-yard run.

Providence Christian’s offensive output was one of the highlights in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for the week.

Region play arrives: After two opening weeks of the season in Alabama, the focus shifts to region play this week.

All 21 area games in the state – 18 in the AHSAA and three in the AISA – are region counters this week.