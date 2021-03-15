Prep softball roundup: Providence Christian softball rallies past Wickburg

For CHHS, Madison Stewart and Hannah Sparrow both had two hits and drove in two runs. Heather Maxwell also had two hits and Molly Garrett had a triple and a RBI. Dakota Berry also had a triple and Stewart and McKenzie Cain had a double each.

Opp 13, Pike County 2: Reese Cauley pitched 3 1/3 hitless and scoreless ball with four strikeouts as the Bobcats won the Class 3A, Area 4 contest.

McKinley Hill was 3-for-4 with two doubles, Anna Beth Kendrick, Allie Wismer and Jaidyn Ivey all had a single and drove in two runs.

Abbeville Christian 7, Lakeside School 3: ACA scored fourth in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and held on for the win.

Paige Welch was 4-for-4 with a RBI and Anna Grace Blalock, Gabbie Causey and Brianna Jones both had two hits with Jones driving in two runs and Causey one. Caroline Armstrong added a double and two runs batted in.

Emmaline Hartzog struck out nine and gave up three runs, only two earned, and five hits for the pitching win.

Lakeside was led by Jayden Green, who had two of the team’s five hits. Peyton Grubbs and Zoe Andrews both had a RBI.

