Prep softball roundup: Providence Christian softball rallies past Wickburg

Providence rallied from deficits of 4-0 and 5-2 to win a Class 3A, Area 3 game over Wicksburg 6-5 behind a four-run sixth inning.
Ella Houston had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth. Camille Palmer also had a two run-run in the key sixth inning.
Wicksburg put the first two runners on base in the top of the seventh off a single by Megan Cochran and a hit by pitch to Tori Hobbs. However, Providence pitcher Natalie Cole retired the next three to finish off the win.
Mary Hannah Driggers, Houston and Riley Smith had two hits each for Providence. Eliza Shipman added a single and RBI and Kaitlyn Russ had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.
For Wicksburg, Megan Cochran had a two-run homer and Morgan Roden a solo homer. Roden, Cochran and Hobbs had two hits each and Kara Cox had a RBI on a sac bunt.
Houston Academy 5, Cornerstone Christian (Tenn.) 0: Alexis Milanowski pitched a four-inning, three-hit shutout with four strikeouts to lead HA’s opening game win in the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores.
Offensively, Ansleigh Smith, Mary Suzan Aman and Milanowski all had two hits, while Tylaya Lingo a single with two runs batted in. Mallory Worsham added a hit and RBI and Mattie Havas also drove in a run.
White House Heritage (Tenn.) 2, Houston Academy 1: White House pitcher Leighann Sanders limited the Raiders to just three hits over five innings in HA’s second game at the Gulf Coast Classic.
Alexis Milanowski, Mary Suzan Aman and Caley Caldwell had a single each for the Raider hits.
Havas pitched well in the loss, striking out six and allowing only three hits and two runs over five innings.
G.W. Long 9, Ashford 1: Morgan Ferguson struck out 10 and allowed four hits and no earned run, while Millie Munn had two hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs to lead G.W. Long’s win.
Maleah Long had three hits with one run batted in and Allee Grace Abercrombie had three hits, including a double, and two runs batted in. Ferguson also had two hits.
Four players had a hit each for Ashford – RaeLeigh Jordan, Lexie Glover, Ashtyn Sanders and Amiyah Lewis.
Andalusia 1, Geneva 0: Katlyn Conner pitched well for Geneva, striking out six over four innings and allowing an unearned run and four hits.
However, Geneva had only one hit – a single by Shelby Hammock.
Cottonwood 17, Abbeville 2: Mary Grace Miller and Bailey Gibson were both 3-for-3 with Gibson earning a double for the Bears in the Class 2A, Area 2 contest. Amber Hammon added a single. Katrina Lott was the winning pitcher.
Brewbaker Tech 15, Charles Henderson 9: Brewbaker Tech scored seven runs in the second inning and Charles Henderson couldn’t keep up with the Rams.
For CHHS, Madison Stewart and Hannah Sparrow both had two hits and drove in two runs. Heather Maxwell also had two hits and Molly Garrett had a triple and a RBI. Dakota Berry also had a triple and Stewart and McKenzie Cain had a double each.
Opp 13, Pike County 2: Reese Cauley pitched 3 1/3 hitless and scoreless ball with four strikeouts as the Bobcats won the Class 3A, Area 4 contest.
McKinley Hill was 3-for-4 with two doubles, Anna Beth Kendrick, Allie Wismer and Jaidyn Ivey all had a single and drove in two runs.
Abbeville Christian 7, Lakeside School 3: ACA scored fourth in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and held on for the win.
Paige Welch was 4-for-4 with a RBI and Anna Grace Blalock, Gabbie Causey and Brianna Jones both had two hits with Jones driving in two runs and Causey one. Caroline Armstrong added a double and two runs batted in.
Emmaline Hartzog struck out nine and gave up three runs, only two earned, and five hits for the pitching win.
Lakeside was led by Jayden Green, who had two of the team’s five hits. Peyton Grubbs and Zoe Andrews both had a RBI.
Junior varsity
Opp 7, Pike County 5: Addison Mosley struck out seven and allowed only one earned run and four hits over four innings and Bradleigh Lanier earned a save in the last inning, striking out two.
Jaycee Williams was 2-for-3 with a double and two run batted in and Carreline had a single and drove in one run.
Abbeville Christian 13, Lakeside School 0: Paige Welch had two doubles and a triple and drove in five runs, while Kate Griffin pitched a three-inning, three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk.
Hope Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Brianna Jones and Maddie Taylor both had hit and two runs batted in.