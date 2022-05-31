Dothan wakeboarder Mary Morgan Howell wins at Masters once again

Dothan’s Mary Morgan Howell has won wakeboarding competitions nationally and internationally, but there’s something extra special about doing it in front of family and friends close to home.

“To be able to come off the water and go give my dad a hug and see the smile on his face and the tears running down his face and to be able to share that with everybody … it’s a lot more fun,” Howell said. “To be able to share that moment with people instead of believing you’ve done it all yourself, because I definitely have not, I’m super grateful.”

The latest accomplishment for Howell came in winning the women’s pro division of the 62nd Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament in Pine Mountain, Ga., on Sunday. Howell, who is 19, won for the first time as a professional at the event a year ago.

“It really is my favorite tournament,” Howell said. “And it’s so cool to me, also, how close it is to home. The Masters is the most prestigious tournament of them all and it is two-and-a-half hours from Dothan, Alabama. Obviously we travel all over the place to compete, and that one is kind of in the backyard.”

Howell has now won her first two events of the 2022 World Wake Association season, which included taking first at the Moomba Masters in Melbourne, Australia, last March.

The success comes after spending her first year as a student at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla. Howell was home-schooled following her sixth grade year at Houston Academy after deciding wakeboarding would be a huge part of her future.

Training in Florida during her first college year went well and many new friends were made, but being back in Dothan since her second semester ended in early May has been welcomed as she returned to her regular training site of Compass Lake in nearby Alford, Fla.

“I have loved my whole time down in Orlando, but there’s no place like home,” Howell said, who trains with her father, Dr. John Howell, and coach Andrew Adkison.

Going into the Masters tournament, Howell felt confident mostly because of her dedicated training process.

“When I train … and I train every single day … I pretend like I’m in the tournament,” Howell said. “I work very hard so that when I get to the tournaments, I can enjoy things.”

Howell performed exceptionally well in the Masters finals, finishing with a score of 96.00 in beating Mackenzie McCarthy of Australia (83.33), Meagan Ethell of Channahon, Ill., (51.67) and Carro Djupsjo of Sweden (45.00).

“Conditions on Robin Lake are pretty insane,” Howell said of the venue. “It’s pretty bumpy. Knowing that’s how it’s going to be, I definitely take that into account and train in those conditions.

“The water level was really high this time because they’ve had a bunch of rain, and there are also sea walls, which create bounce back is what we call it. So basically when the boat goes through the pass there at Robin Lake, basically the waves will hit the walls and they will bounce back into the middle of the lake.

“You take a pass down and a pass back, so on your pass down it is normally OK, but the pass back … you’ve got those waves hitting the sea wall and bouncing back into your course. It definitely adds an element of challenge, for sure.”

Howell was pretty much flawless in her performance.

“I did end up standing up both of my passes, which is always a great feeling,” Howell said. “It’s what I practice every single day, but actually doing it in a tournament feels wonderful. I got a bonus trick … so I did two passes and one bonus trick and I was able to land that as well.

“I’ve only done that a handful of times. Those moments are so few and far between.”

As are the moments being able to celebrate with family and friends, many of which made the trek to Pine Mountain to watch her perform.

“It is such a family thing, this time in particular,” Howell said. “My dad’s parents got to come, and my mom’s mom got to come and her husband got to come. It was so cool to have the whole family there. It’s a special, special thing.”

Her strong Christian faith is another factor in keeping Howell on the right path.

“I truly believe that God has blessed me with the ability to do this, and with the resources to do this, and I feel like that’s my opportunity to reach people, and enjoy people’s company, and that’s why I work so hard,” Howell said.

“That is my fuel every single day when I got out and practice. When I stand on that start dock (at competitions), I know that I’ve done every single thing that I can do, so I can totally put it in God’s hands.

“Like at the Masters, there are these totally insane crowds … so many people and they are cheering for you. It allows me to take a breath and be able to look at those people and smile at them and wave at them and really be able to enjoy because I know I’ve done everything I can at that point and I’ve totally put it in God’s hands.”

Up next for Howell is the Nautique WWA Wakeboard National Championships in Auburndale, Fla., Aug. 4-7 followed by the World Championships back at Pine Mountain, Ga., Sept. 8-11.

Howell doesn’t believe her current win streak adds any extra pressure.

“When I first went pro, it’s unique because you have no expectations,” Howell said. “All throughout my career and still now, my goal isn’t to win; it’s to be my best.

“So whatever the results are I’m great with as long as I know I’ve done my best and pushed myself to the points that I know I can achieve certain things.”