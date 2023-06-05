It's ironic that the breakout year for Jalen Hurts in the National Football League happened during a season in which he was known for finishing second.

In addition to leading his team to the Super Bowl, the 24-year-old was the runner-up for the NFL MVP award.

But how many other former athletes from the state would have wanted to have that kind season? All of them, which is why Hurts was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Pro Athlete of the Year on Monday.

He was undoubtedly the most important player to his team among pro athletes who were either from Alabama or played collegiately in the state.

Just ask his head coach, Nick Sirianni. When the Philadelphia Eagles dispatched the New York Giants in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs, 38-7, he compared having a healthy Hurts to Michael Jordan in one crucial way: “He's your leader. He's your guy.”

The Eagles were 15-2 with Hurts at quarterback including the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and 0-2 without him.

Although Hurts finished his collegiate career at Oklahoma and placed second for the 2019 Heisman Trophy, he won 26 games as a starting quarterback and a national championship ring with the Crimson Tide, plus completed his undergraduate degree at Alabama.