It was almost like a family reunion with all the hugs, handshakes and smiles taking place in front of the new flag football field that has opened behind the former Grandview Elementary School in Dothan.

The center of attraction for the ribbon cutting Thursday morning was Dothan’s own Izell Reese, the former Northview High, UAB, and NFL standout, who spearheaded the ambitious project that has become a reality.

“First I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity to come home and serve,” Reese said. “I want to thank my family and friends … they’re all over here … and it’s one big family. There are so many people who are part of this.”

As Reese spoke, children wearing flag football jerseys sat and listened attentively.

“Just keep in mind – this is not about Izell Reese, it’s right here,” Reese said pointing to them. “It’s about our future, and this is the future … the kids in every community.

“I’m grateful to be in the position to do this; I’m grateful to be in the position to come back home. I was just a product of this environment and people believing in me. I’m appreciative of everybody that has been in support of this initiative.

“Is it a big vision? Absolutely, but so was being a walk-on and being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. The sky’s the limit and we’ve got to continue to show these kids, share that, and be here for them regardless of what kind of background they come from. If there was ever a time that kids needed more, it’s right now.”

Reese, who had a seven-year career in the NFL with Dallas, Denver, and Buffalo, is now the executive director of the Atlanta-based RCX Sports, the national partner of NFL FLAG, the official flag football league of the NFL and the largest youth flag football organization in the country.

Reese reached out to the Atlanta Falcons when he had the vision to develop a flag football field in Dothan with an artificial turf surface. The NFL Foundation in conjunction with the Atlanta Falcons presented a $250,000 grant toward the project, making Dothan the first city to receive such a grant that isn’t a hometown for an NFL franchise.

“In order for the NFL Foundation to be part of it, it has to go through an NFL team,” Reese said. “There is no way this field would be here without the Atlanta Falcons … it would not happen. It was a five-minute conversation when I asked the Falcons about this. They said, ‘Of course we will support you.’”

Greg Beadles, the president of the Atlanta Falcons, was on hand for the ceremony.

“We’re very proud, both the Falcons and the NFL, to help support the building of this field financially, but more important than that to help grow the game of flag football,” Beadles said. “It’s a great opportunity for all of our youth that we see here to play in this sport competitively.”

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba spoke on the collaborative effort of those who helped make the project a reality, which included RCX Sports, the Atlanta Falcons organization, City of Dothan and Houston County commissions, Dothan Leisure Services, Visit Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation.

“I was telling Izell that it’s amazing when you have a vision and a dream to accomplish something so big that you don’t think that it can probably happen, and when it does, it’s an amazing feeling,” Saliba said. “In Dothan and the Wiregrass, it takes a team and we’ve got a really good team, and it’s showing.

“This center, right here in this district on this ground, we have the opportunity every day … not only God but each one of us … to bring miracles to the lives of people and our young people, and I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Curtis Harvey spoke on behalf of the Houston County Commission.

“There are so many great things that are happening in Dothan and so many of them are starting right here on Grandview Field,” Harvey said. “As I walked with Izell he was showing me the vision and there is so much that can happen for this community and he said there is room for everybody.

“I want to say this. The most important component out of all of this … and let’s not forget … God did this.”

Matt Parker, speaking as a board member for Visit Dothan, talked about what the project will mean for the future.

“It’s going to have monumental impact for many years to come,” Parker said. “Izell Reese had a vision to come back and create a new opportunity into his community … his own backyard.”

Sports Turf was chosen as the company to supply the surface for the new field and Craig Musselwhite, a sales rep, was in attendance.

“Dothan, you’re doing it right,” Musselwhite concluded in front of a big crowd showing their support.