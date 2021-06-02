Talladega October race will have no fan restrictions

There will be no restrictions on the number of fans at Talladega Superspeedway when NASCAR returns to the track, officials announced Wednesday.

The 2.66-mile venue will be the epicenter of NASCAR Oct. 2-3 for playoff racing.

The tripleheader weekend will feature a duo of events on Saturday, Oct. 2, starting with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which will be the second race in the round of 8. The event starts at noon.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will tackle the 33-degree banked venue at 3:30 p.m. in the second of three events in the Xfinity Series round of 12.

The YellaWood 500 also will serve as the second race in the round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It is slated for Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m.

“Camping here is iconic, and the Talladega Garage Experience featuring Big Bill’s has set the tone for the future with a fun, unrivaled experience,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in a release. “In June of 2020, we helped our sport bring a limited number of fans back to the track after the pandemic started.