Defense solid in Troy’s first scrimmage

Troy’s first scrimmage Saturday was dominated by defense, according to head coach Chip Lindsey.
“I thought the defense flew around,” Lindsey said in a Troy press release to the media. “I’m excited about that group. They are getting better each time out and today was a good day for them.
“There are a lot of new faces over there and we have a group of guys that are eager to play and they are going to be fun to watch. Our defensive line showed some things today and we’re going to need some of those young guys to step up for us to be complete.”
The full-contact scrimmage, which was held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in the morning, featured roughly 115 snaps.
According to the release, the Trojan linebackers had a solid day with K.J. Robertson recording sacks on back-to-back plays in the first half, while Carlton Martial and redshirt freshman Tre’ Ross both intercepted a pass.
“(The linebackers) are probably the leaders on the defense,” Lindsey said. “Those guys flew around today, they made plays and they tackled in space.”
On offense, the Trojans rotated all four quarterbacks – sophomore Gunnar Watson, JUCO transfer Parker McNeill, junior Jacob Free and true freshman Kyle Toole – during the scrimmage as they battle for the season-opener starting role.
“Offensively, we showed some good things at times, but we weren’t consistent,” Lindsey said. “Sometimes that happens when you’re rotating four quarterbacks and playing three different units.
“I told the team this was moving day --- guys are either going to move up or down the depth chart. Some guys took advantage of it and some of them are going to be disappointed in what they put on film.”
The Trojans will take Sunday off and return to practice on Monday.
