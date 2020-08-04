Sun Belt announces plan to begin football season on time with teams allowed 12-game schedule

The Sun Belt Conference announced plans Tuesday morning to go forward in allowing each of its football teams a 12-game schedule.

Each league member will play an eight-conference game slate with an option of adding as many as four non-conference opponents. The season can start as early as the last weekend in August, though most teams will likely gear towards a Labor Day weekend opener.

Troy University, a member of the Sun Belt, lost two non-conference foes from its original schedule when the SWAC postponed its season and the SEC announced it would play only a 10-game conference schedule. The Trojans were scheduled to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff of the SWAC for its home opener on Sept. 5 and play at Tennessee of the SEC in late November.

Troy was also set to host North Carolina State on Sept. 19, but a game against the Wolfpack is likely off the board after the ACC previously announced its teams will be allowed to play only one non-conference team this year and it must be within its own state. It’s unlikely N.C. State and Troy would switch the game to Raleigh, N.C.