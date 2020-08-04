Sun Belt announces plan to begin football season on time with teams allowed 12-game schedule

The Sun Belt Conference announced plans Tuesday morning to go forward in allowing each of its football teams a 12-game schedule.
Each league member will play an eight-conference game slate with an option of adding as many as four non-conference opponents. The season can start as early as the last weekend in August, though most teams will likely gear towards a Labor Day weekend opener.
Troy University, a member of the Sun Belt, lost two non-conference foes from its original schedule when the SWAC postponed its season and the SEC announced it would play only a 10-game conference schedule. The Trojans were scheduled to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff of the SWAC for its home opener on Sept. 5 and play at Tennessee of the SEC in late November.
Troy was also set to host North Carolina State on Sept. 19, but a game against the Wolfpack is likely off the board after the ACC previously announced its teams will be allowed to play only one non-conference team this year and it must be within its own state. It’s unlikely N.C. State and Troy would switch the game to Raleigh, N.C.
Troy hasn’t announced any schedule adjustments as of Tuesday morning. The Trojans are scheduled to open Fall Camp on Friday, Aug. 7, and will continue until Tuesday, Aug. 11. Classes start on Troy’s campus Wednesday, Aug. 12, and the team will transition into a school schedule the following day.
The official Sun Belt released Tuesday reads: After extensive discussions and careful deliberation among the Sun Belt Conference Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, SBC COVID-19 Advisory Panel, medical advisors, and other governance groups, the Sun Belt Conference announced today that its football season will begin over Labor Day weekend.
Sun Belt member institutions have focused since June on a safe return to athletic activities. We believe this timetable will allow for the healthy integration of the entire campus community for each Sun Belt member.
The 2020 Sun Belt Conference football season will be comprised of an 8-conference game schedule with an option for each member to add as many as four non-conference opponents, beginning with Week Zero. The Sun Belt will host a football championship game on December 5 between the East Division and West Division champions. If necessary, the date of the championship game may be adjusted.
The Sun Belt Conference will continue to monitor health trends across our communities. Sun Belt Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and medical advisors will continue to review data to ensure a safe return to activities and competition. Our data review will cross seven states and 12 counties and include, among other things, infection rates, hospitalization rates, local health directives, advancements in COVID-19 testing and campus, department and team health trends.
We will continue to provide updates on the league’s activities as the impact of the pandemic continues to evolve.
