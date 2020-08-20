Troy A.D. Brent Jones pleased with how football schedule came together

Jones said it was extremely challenging to pull the schedule together.

“Typically when you’re looking for a game, not everybody else in the country is looking for a game,” Jones said. “It was very, very tough. At last count, this was our 196th schedule that we put together over the last three weeks or so. We left no stone unturned.

“Last Thursday, we thought we had this thing finalized, buttoned up and ready to go, and obviously things change. On Saturday, I was at my son’s baseball tournament here in Troy and I was receiving four different phone calls from ADs. that were looking to get games, and I was calling them as well in between bats watching my son’s game.

“It’s a constant grind, but I’m excited how it turned out.”

According to Jones, the Sun Belt Conference reached out to see if Troy and ULM could work out an agreement for the season opener, which should be attractive in gaining a television appearance. On the original schedule, the two teams were set to play in mid-October.

“I really appreciate Scott McDonald (A.D.) at ULM and his willingness to move a mid-season game,” Jones said. “I appreciate the Sun Belt Conference being willing to do that as well. That freed up Eastern Kentucky to be able to come in and give us our sixth home game.