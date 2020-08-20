Troy A.D. Brent Jones pleased with how football schedule came together

Troy will open the college football season with a bang, hosting Sun Belt Conference foe Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 5 at Veterans-Memorial Stadium.
Athletics director Brent Jones revealed a 12-game schedule on Thursday, which features six home games. Stadium capacity, which Jones said will be reduced, and policies for home games are expected to be announced Friday. Times for the games have not been released.
“Our fans have just been sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for this schedule to come out,” Jones said. “Our football student athletes deserve this. This is what they’ve been working for since we brought them back June 1 and I wanted to make sure I did everything in my power to be able to give them the schedule they wanted.”
After the season opener, Troy will have an off week before playing three straight road games – at Middle Tennessee, BYU and South Alabama. The Trojans will return home on Oct. 8 for three straight weeks of games at The Vet – taking on Texas State on Thursday, Oct. 8, in a nationally-televised game on ESPNU, followed by Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 17) and Georgia State (Oct. 24).
The Trojans then have road games at Arkansas State and Georgia Southern, before returning home on Nov. 14 to play Coastal Carolina, and then on Nov. 21 in a rematch against Middle Tennessee.
The regular-season finale is at Appalachian State on Nov. 28.
Jones said it was extremely challenging to pull the schedule together.
“Typically when you’re looking for a game, not everybody else in the country is looking for a game,” Jones said. “It was very, very tough. At last count, this was our 196th schedule that we put together over the last three weeks or so. We left no stone unturned.
“Last Thursday, we thought we had this thing finalized, buttoned up and ready to go, and obviously things change. On Saturday, I was at my son’s baseball tournament here in Troy and I was receiving four different phone calls from ADs. that were looking to get games, and I was calling them as well in between bats watching my son’s game.
“It’s a constant grind, but I’m excited how it turned out.”
According to Jones, the Sun Belt Conference reached out to see if Troy and ULM could work out an agreement for the season opener, which should be attractive in gaining a television appearance. On the original schedule, the two teams were set to play in mid-October.
“I really appreciate Scott McDonald (A.D.) at ULM and his willingness to move a mid-season game,” Jones said. “I appreciate the Sun Belt Conference being willing to do that as well. That freed up Eastern Kentucky to be able to come in and give us our sixth home game.
“To be quite honest, the Sun Belt Conference reached out to us first to see if we could have this as a possible TV game. Even without that, it was imperative for us to have that sixth game at home for our fans and our community.”
Jones was pleased a 12-game schedule was accomplished for his program after the original schedule had to be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We lost all four of our out of conference games this year, beginning with Arkansas Pine Bluff, moving on to N.C. State, UMass as well as the University of Tennessee,” Jones said. “So this is a very daunting task to be able to do this over the last three weeks or so and I’m very excited with how it played out.”
Jones said all members of the Sun Belt Conference are on board with proceeding forward with fall sports despite the challenges of COVID-19.
“We’re very committed from CEOs as well as ADs to continue to move forward with fall sports,” Jones said. “That’s football, that’s soccer, volleyball as well as cross country in the Sun Belt Conference.”
Troy Football Schedule
Sept. 5 ULM
Sept. 19 at Middle Tennessee
Sept. 26 at BYU
Oct. 3 at South Alabama
Oct. 8 Texas State (ESPNU)
Oct. 17 Eastern Kentucky
Oct. 24 Georgia State
Oct. 31 at Arkansas State
Nov. 7 at Georgia Southern
Nov. 14 Coastal Carolina
Nov. 21 Middle Tennessee
Nov. 28 at Appalachian State
