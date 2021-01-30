Troy beats App State for second day in row

Both teams struggled offensively at times against strong defensive pressure as App State shot only 40 percent from the field – including 7-of-25 from 3-pint range – and Troy was at 44 percent from the field and 7-of-22 from beyond the arc.

“I’ve got to give credit to coach (Kenneth) Mangrum on our staff,” Cross said of the Trojans’ defense. “He did a great job scouting. Probably our Achilles heel is we haven’t defended the three. We made some adjustments that worked out phenomenally well because they are a very good 3-point shooting team.

“I believe they hit 15 (3-pointers) in the second game we played (90-59 loss on Jan. 2) and that’s why they were able to beat us pretty handedly. These adjustments worked really, really well.

“But regardless of what adjustment we make, they have to have the fight, the will and the determination to do it. We have guys that are defensive-minded.”

Woods also mentioned the scouting report as being a key.

“We knew who the shooters were, so that made it easier for us to defend and help the others defend,” Woods said.

With an extremely young roster overall, the comforts of being at home are obvious as the Trojans have won each of its five home contests this season.