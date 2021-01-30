Troy beats App State for second day in row

TROY – Home is indeed sweet for the Troy basketball team.
Playing its best two-game stretch of the season, Troy defeated Sun Belt East Division leader Appalachian State 65-59 on Saturday at Trojan Arena to take back-to-back victories over the Mountaineers.
The Trojans (8-9 overall, 3-5 Sun Belt) won 71-62 on Friday night and have beaten App State (12-7, 6-4) in three of four games this season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a basketball team,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “I’ve been doing this since 1998 and been a head coach since 2006 and honestly this is probably as proud of a basketball team that I’ve ever been.
“The grit and the determination and fight that our guys showed – I felt like App gave us their best punch early on and the guys withstood it and continued to play tough and together. It’s just great signs for a very young basketball team.”
For the second straight night senior forward Nick Stampley led the way with 19 points, following up a career-best 23-point effort on Friday. Stampley also had seven rebounds.
Freshman guard Kam Woods followed with 12 points and junior forward Zay Williams contributed 11 and also pulled down five rebounds, several of those in key situations down the stretch.
Justin Forrest led App State with 15 points.
Both teams struggled offensively at times against strong defensive pressure as App State shot only 40 percent from the field – including 7-of-25 from 3-pint range – and Troy was at 44 percent from the field and 7-of-22 from beyond the arc.
“I’ve got to give credit to coach (Kenneth) Mangrum on our staff,” Cross said of the Trojans’ defense. “He did a great job scouting. Probably our Achilles heel is we haven’t defended the three. We made some adjustments that worked out phenomenally well because they are a very good 3-point shooting team.
“I believe they hit 15 (3-pointers) in the second game we played (90-59 loss on Jan. 2) and that’s why they were able to beat us pretty handedly. These adjustments worked really, really well.
“But regardless of what adjustment we make, they have to have the fight, the will and the determination to do it. We have guys that are defensive-minded.”
Woods also mentioned the scouting report as being a key.
“We knew who the shooters were, so that made it easier for us to defend and help the others defend,” Woods said.
With an extremely young roster overall, the comforts of being at home are obvious as the Trojans have won each of its five home contests this season.
Stampley has also seen a growth from the young players on the court.
“At first it was a challenge because some of the time they would not listen, but we keep on harping to them you have to adapt and buy into the culture and listen to coach Cross,” Stampley said. “Now I feel like now the younger guys are really buying into the culture.”
Saturday’s game was extremely tight throughout until the Trojans began getting some breathing room with under 10 minutes to play.
Kieffer Punter scored his only points of the game on a 3-pointer with 7:40 left to put the Trojans up 53-45. After an App State basket, Stampley came up big as he scored inside while being fouled and also hit the free throw to push the lead to 56-47.
Williams got in on the fun on the next possession as Stampley found him inside with a nice pass and Williams finished it off with a dunk to make it 58-47 with 6:09 left.
App State kept battling and pulled within 61-55 on a dunk by Donovan Gregory with 2:36 left, but Troy point guard Duke Miles came up with a big play on the ensuing possession as he drove the lane strong and scored on a layup to make it 63-55.
The Mountaineers were still in it at 63-59 with 30 seconds left before Woods put it away at the free throw line by hitting both ends of a 1-1 opportunity with 21 ticks left.
Troy hosts Spring Hill College on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a non-conference game before hosting Georgia Southern in Sun Belt play next Friday and Saturday.