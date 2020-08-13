Troy, BYU agree on home-and-home series; Trojans visit Cougars Sept. 26

The Troy Trojans are heading westward next month to play the only major Division I team west of Texas still planning to play college football this fall.
That same program is making return a trip to Alabama six years from now.
Troy announced on its Twitter a home-and-home series with Brigham Young University with the Trojans visiting the Provo, Utah program six weeks from now on Sept. 26 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game will be televised on one of the ESPN networks.
The Cougars will visit Troy and Veterans Memorial Stadium in 2026 in the season opener on Sept. 5.
BYU is currently the only program west of Texas that hasn’t postponed football until the spring.
“This is a great series between two very good programs,” Troy athletic director Brent Jones said through Twitter. “I very much appreciate BYU AD @TomHolmoe working with me to get this done.”
Brigham Young also announced the series Thursday.
“Troy has been one of the top football programs in the Sun Belt Conference for many years,” Holmoe said in a statement. “Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season, we worked out a contract with Troy over the past three weeks and look forward to facing the Trojans.”
According to deseret.com, BYU and Troy have never met in football, but have one notable tie right now as former BYU offensive line coach Ryan Pugh is Troy’s offensive coordinator
The announcement of this year’s game is the first officially by Troy to replace a game for the upcoming season. The Trojans have lost four non Sun Belt Conference games off its original schedule because of either a team electing not to play this season or having a conference schedule update cancel the date with Troy. Those teams are Arkansas Pine Bluff (Sept. 5), UMass (Sept. 12), NC State (Sept. 19) and Tennessee (Nov. 21).
Middle Tennessee State’s athletic director Chris Massaro indicated last week that Troy was in discussions with the Blue Raiders about playing two games, one Sept. 19 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., the other on Nov. 21 in Troy. However, no official announcement has been made, though the two games are already listed on the MTSU football website.
