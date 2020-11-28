Troy falls at Appalachian State

App State continued to find offensive success with two more touchdown passes from Thomas in the third quarter to extend its lead to 47-10 at the end of the quarter.

Parker McNeil and Kyle Toole made their Trojan debuts in the second half with each seeing a drive at quarterback. Troy possessed the ball for nearly the entire fourth quarter and closed the game on a 16-play, 77-yard drive that lasted 11:42 and consisted entirely of rushing plays.

Watson finished 13-for-20 for 125 yards with a touchdown and an interception while Jamontez Woods led the Trojans with 43 rushing yards to go along with 15 receiving yards. Seven Trojans registered a reception during the game, led by Geiger’s 41 yards on three catches.

Thomas went 22-for-29 for 279 and four touchdowns at the helm of the App State offense while Camerun Peoples led the ground game as the contest’s leading rusher with 95 yards on 10 attempts. Malik Williams was the Mountaineers’ leading receiver with seven catches for 113 yards.

Carlton Martial finished with a game-high 13 tackles for his 11th career game with double-digit tackles, his third this season and the third time in the last five games.