Troy falls to Middle Tennessee in rematch

“I thought we made too many mistakes. I think at halftime we had four penalties and a turnover and they had none in either category. I think that was a major factor in the first half.

“I thought our defense played great in the second half and gave us some opportunities. And we moved the ball in spurts, but just weren’t able to finish drives, whether it be the turnover in the red zone down there or having to punt on third down and long a couple of times. Our offense is about explosive plays and we just weren’t able to make them a lot tonight.”

The Trojans dented the scoreboard first on the opening drive of the game when Legassey drilled a 33-yard field goal to complete a 10-play, 68-yard drive. The big play was a 40-yard completion on third-and-11 from Watson to Khalil McClain down to the MTSU 44.

The Blue Raiders got on the scoreboard with 56 seconds left in the opening quarter when Chaton Mobley scored on a 5-yard run to complete an 11-play, 66-yard drive and would never trail again. Watson threw an interception into traffic to give Middle Tennessee the ball in beginning the drive.

The Blue Raiders made it 14-3 with 7:45 left in the first half when Frank Peasant scored on a 5-yard run up the middle to culminate yet another 11-play drive, this time of 71 yards.