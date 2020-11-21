Troy falls to Middle Tennessee in rematch

TROY – Quarterback Gunnar Watson returned but the once-potent Troy offense was still missing during a 20-17 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
With head coach Chip Lindsey out after testing positive for COVID-19, the Trojans were ailing on offense against a team they beat 47-14 and piled up 496 yards of offense against in the season opener.
In the return match, Middle Tennessee took the fight to Troy to lead 17-10 by halftime and stayed pretty much in control in the second half.
Still, Troy had a fighting chance in the final minute.
Crews Holt nailed a 49-yard field goal with 2:37 left in the game for Middle Tennessee in what first looked to pretty much wrap up the win.
However, Troy got within three when Watson completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Khalil McClain with just 28 seconds left and Evan Legassey knocked through the extra point kick to culminate an 11-play, 85-yard drive.
The Trojans then tried an onsides kick with Kyle Coale, who kicked to the right, but the bouncing ball was easily fielded by Middle Tennessee to stop any comeback hopes for the Trojans.
Watson, who missed the last two games after suffering two fractured ribs on Oct. 24 during a loss to Georgia State, started for the Trojans but looked understandably rusty at times.
The sophomore quarterback was 25-of-39 passing for 300 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, including one in the end zone that halted a drive late in the third quarter. He was also sacked a couple of times for 25 yards in losses and fumbled once, though the Trojans recovered.
“I felt fine today, physically,” Watson said. “We just didn’t execute, or I didn’t execute. I didn’t see the field very well and didn’t see people sometimes when I should have. It’s just how it went.”
On the other hand, Blue Raiders’ quarterback Asher O’Hara showed his versatility in throwing for 210 yards and running for 86.
Middle Tennessee compiled 396 yards of total offense (210 passing, 186 rushing) while Troy compiled 392 – 300 passing and 92 rushing.
Brian Blackmon, the special teams coach, filled in for Lindsey as the interim head coach.
“It’s a very emotional locker room right now,” Blackmon said. “Our guys are coming to work every day and they’re doing the things that we are asking them to do.
“Sometimes you do that and the results don’t show up on the field. When that happens, frustration sets in and I think that’s a little bit of what’s going on.
“I fully believe in this team. While the outcome on the field wasn’t what we wanted tonight, I was really proud of the way our guys played in the second half, especially defensively. I didn’t think in the first half we had a whole lot of energy.
“I thought we made too many mistakes. I think at halftime we had four penalties and a turnover and they had none in either category. I think that was a major factor in the first half.
“I thought our defense played great in the second half and gave us some opportunities. And we moved the ball in spurts, but just weren’t able to finish drives, whether it be the turnover in the red zone down there or having to punt on third down and long a couple of times. Our offense is about explosive plays and we just weren’t able to make them a lot tonight.”
The Trojans dented the scoreboard first on the opening drive of the game when Legassey drilled a 33-yard field goal to complete a 10-play, 68-yard drive. The big play was a 40-yard completion on third-and-11 from Watson to Khalil McClain down to the MTSU 44.
The Blue Raiders got on the scoreboard with 56 seconds left in the opening quarter when Chaton Mobley scored on a 5-yard run to complete an 11-play, 66-yard drive and would never trail again. Watson threw an interception into traffic to give Middle Tennessee the ball in beginning the drive.
The Blue Raiders made it 14-3 with 7:45 left in the first half when Frank Peasant scored on a 5-yard run up the middle to culminate yet another 11-play drive, this time of 71 yards.
Troy finally got rolling again thanks to a screen pass that Tez Johnson turned into a 58-yard gain down to the 2. A play later, B.J. Smith took it in to make it a 14-10 game following Legassey’s extra point kick with 4:29 to play before half.
The Blue Raiders got a chip shot field goal of 22 yards by Holt with 17 seconds left before halftime to pad their lead to 17-10.
Troy did have a chance to put points on the scoreboard on the final play of the half, but Legassey’s try of 53 yards was off the mark. A 35-yard pass from Watson to McClain set up the kick.
Neither team scored in the third quarter as the offenses struggled.
