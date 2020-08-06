Troy, MTSU discussing two games

The Battle for the Palladium could return this fall – and be up for grabs twice.
Middle Tennessee athletics director Chris Massaro announced Thursday that the Blue Raiders were in discussions to play Troy twice in a home-and-home format for the upcoming season.
No contracts, though, have been signed, said Massaro.
According to Massaro, the teams would meet in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sept. 5 or 19 and in Troy on Nov. 21.
The games would renew the old “Battle for the Palladium” rivalry played from 2003-2012 when both teams were Sun Belt Conference members.
Troy has not made any announcement relating to its schedule.
Massaro says a potential agreement works for both teams with no guarantees involved and bus trips for both schools, located about five hours apart.
The potential home-and-home series would help both schools after losing three non-conference games when other conferences elected not to play this fall or to play conference-only schedules.
Troy lost home games with Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 5) and North Carolina State (Sept. 12) and a road game at Tennessee (Nov. 19). Middle Tennessee lost games with Duke (Sept. 5), Virginia Tech (Sept. 19) and Connecticut (Nov. 21).
Troy still has a non-conference game scheduled at Massachusetts on Sept. 12, while MTSU is still set to host Indiana State that same day. As the schedule currently is constructed, the Trojans would have one game in September.
"There is a lot of history with Middle Tennessee and Troy and we are excited to rekindle this rivalry," Massaro said. "Troy is always a quality opponent. There is tremendous pride in having the Palladium reside in Murfreesboro."
