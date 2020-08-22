Troy names Watson as quarterback starter

The suspense of who will be Troy’s starting quarterback is now over.
Trojan head coach Chip Lindsey announced on Saturday redshirt sophomore Gunnar Watson as the starter for the scheduled season opener in two weeks against Louisiana-Monroe.
Lindsey made his announcement following Troy’s scrimmage at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday morning.
Watson, a 6-foot-3, 208-pounder from Taylor County High School in Butler, Ga., was named the starter after a four-way battle that also included JUCO transfer Parker McNeill, junior Jacob Free and true freshman Kyle Toole.
“Gunnar went with the ones the whole time (at the scrimmage),” Lindsey said. “We will go ahead and name him our starter. I think throughout the whole camp and preseason practice he has been most consistent.
“Obviously we have several good options and there will be competition to see how the pecking order falls (behind him). Now, Gunnar has to do his job and keep that spot. We are going into game one with him as our starter.”
Watson was Troy’s backup quarterback last year. He played in six games, including the entire second half at Missouri when he completed 5-of-9 passes for 58 yards. Overall on the season, he completed 13-of-22 passes for 89 yards.
He also played in a pair of games as a freshman, completing 5-of-8 passes for 20 yards against Florida A&M and 3-of-4 passes for 25 yards at Liberty before redshirting the rest of the season.
“I am excited. I am ready to go, ready to play ball,” Watson said of being named the starter. “I have been waiting for a while now, so I am ready to go out, get some wins and try to win a championship.”
Watson led several scoring drives in Saturday’s 125-play scrimmage, including a textbook back shoulder touchdown pass to Kaylon Geiger, according to a Troy Media Relations press release.
Overall, Lindsey was mostly pleased with the Trojans during the scrimmage.
Among the highlights, according to Troy’s press release, were an interception by Tre’ Ross, a scoop and score fumble recovery on the last play by Zion Williams, a forced fumble by Shon Spralling and a safety by Shakel Brown.
“Some good and bad still, but I really like the way our guys flew around,” Lindsey said of the scrimmage. “We created a couple of turnovers on defense and ended it there with the pick six, which was great. We had two 13-plus play drives on offense and I am really pleased with that.”
From his viewpoint, Watson felt the offense did OK despite the defense’s work.
“It was pretty good,” Watson said. “We started off fast. Our D-line was really good and got after us a little bit then we finished strong, so I thought it was a good day.”
With just two weeks before the season opener, Lindsey said most of the practice was devoted to evaluation of second and third team players.
“We limited the ones today, trying to get guys some reps that are fighting to get on the field,” Lindsey said.
Overall, the Trojan coach, now in his second year with the program, feels better about the Trojans at this stage than he did a year ago.
“I feel it is night and day (difference) because of the fact we all know each other better,” Lindsey said. “You have been here a year and a half, almost two years now and you feel it is your team now. We have great leadership on this team and our players know what to expect. I am really pleased with where we are at – I love this team, love the energy and I enjoy coming to work every day.”
Troy will take the next two days off from practice before returning on Tuesday to begin a normal game-week schedule.
The Trojans are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 against Sun Belt Conference foe ULM at Veterans Memorial Stadium. A game time has not been released.
ULM temporarily halted practice on Friday after nine players tested positive, though there is no indication yet if that will impact the game.
