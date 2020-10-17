Troy notebook: Trojan freshman Vidal shines again

Still, Robertson wasn’t that pleased after a game in which the defense gave up 425 yards of total offense.

“We didn’t play up to our expectations,” Robertson said. “We’ve just got to execute, especially on third down. We got them in a lot of third and long situations and we couldn’t get off the field.”

Different role: While senior B.J. Smith came into the season as an all-star running back, he’s making perhaps more of an impact catching the football. Smith caught six passes for a career-high 96 yards in the victory Saturday. He still saw plenty of action running the football, carrying it 15 times for 45 yards.

Penalty woes: The Trojans were penalized eight times for 131 yards during the game.

“That is uncharacteristic of us,” Lindsey said. “We’ve got to get that corrected. There were several on special teams that nullified good returns.”

First and first: Big tight end A.J. Lewis caught his first pass of the season and it resulted in a 16-yard touchdown on Troy’s first drive of the game. A year ago, Lewis had three touchdown catches on six total receptions.