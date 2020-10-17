Troy notebook: Trojan freshman Vidal shines again

TROY – True freshman running back Kimani Vidal had another big game in Troy’s 31-29 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, rushing for 143 yards on 13 carries.
He had 93 yards by halftime on just six carries, which included a 1-yard scoring run.
A week ago during a win over Texas State, the Marietta (Ga.) High School product ran for 106 yards on 12 carries. Vidal becomes the first true freshman in program history to record back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.
“It’s all the O-line,” Vidal said. “I’m supposed to break tackles. The O-line made the holes and I ran through them. It’s as simple as that.”
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey believed he had something special in Vidal when he signed him.
“Kimani is such a mature kid to be his age,” Lindsey said. “He’s got a bright future here if he continues to improve. He’s a great teammate and is as good a kid as we have.
“He played at a high level in high school and ran for over 2,000 yards. He’s been in some big games and he knows how to handle himself. He was a guy who got the ball there, too.”
Tackling machine: K.J. Robertson led the Trojans in tackles with 11 (2 solo, 9 assist), which was a career high for the junior linebacker.
Still, Robertson wasn’t that pleased after a game in which the defense gave up 425 yards of total offense.
“We didn’t play up to our expectations,” Robertson said. “We’ve just got to execute, especially on third down. We got them in a lot of third and long situations and we couldn’t get off the field.”
Different role: While senior B.J. Smith came into the season as an all-star running back, he’s making perhaps more of an impact catching the football. Smith caught six passes for a career-high 96 yards in the victory Saturday. He still saw plenty of action running the football, carrying it 15 times for 45 yards.
Penalty woes: The Trojans were penalized eight times for 131 yards during the game.
“That is uncharacteristic of us,” Lindsey said. “We’ve got to get that corrected. There were several on special teams that nullified good returns.”
First and first: Big tight end A.J. Lewis caught his first pass of the season and it resulted in a 16-yard touchdown on Troy’s first drive of the game. A year ago, Lewis had three touchdown catches on six total receptions.
Picking it: Troy cornerback Terence Dunlap intercepted a pass from Parker McKinney in the end zone on the first drive of the second half. McKinney over threw Jackson Beerman and Dunlap was in position to pick off the pass. It was his third interception on the young season.
Hauling them in: Troy continues to utilize a bevy of receivers each game. Nine Trojans caught passes on Saturday, led by Kaylon Geiger with seven for 100 yards.
Early scare: Troy receiver Reggie Todd went down trying to make a catch on a long pass early in the second quarter. Todd, a senior standout, stayed down on the field for quite a while being attended to by trainers before eventually being helped up and then walking off the field on his own. He returned to play later in the half and finished the game with two catches for 38 yards, including a 22-yard TD. He also returned six kicks for 134 yards.
