Troy scheduled opener moved back to Dec. 5

Troy’s scheduled opener next week against Louisiana-Monroe at Veterans Memorial Stadium has been moved to Dec. 5, announced Troy Thursday afternoon.
The school, in a press release, said positive teats at ULM- followed by contract tracing, quarantines, and return to play protocols – necessitated the rescheduling of the game.
The contest was originally scheduled for next Saturday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. It will now be played on Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.
The Trojans will now open the season on Sept. 19 at Middle Tennessee State. The move also pushes Troy’s home opener to Thursday, Oct. 8 against Texas State, a game that will be televised nationally by ESPNU.
In addition, the Sun Belt Conference has pushed the league title game back a week to Dec. 12 to accommodate the rescheduled game between Troy and ULM.
“I received the unfortunate news that ULM will be unable to take the field on Sept. 5 due to an outbreak of coronavirus with their team,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “While this is certainly disappointing news for our team and fans, we are committed to the health and safety of all student-athletes and a have worked with ULM to reschedule the game.
“Coach (Chip) Lindsey and I have been in constant contact with Director of Athletics Scott McDonald and head coach Matt Viator at ULM. We greatly appreciate their efforts to make the original date work. However, the reports today showed that would not be possible for ULM. Our thoughts are with ULM, the Monroe community and the entire state of Louisiana due the impact of Hurricane Laura.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!