Troy to host ULM on Sept. 5 to open season

TROY – Troy Athletics announced a revamped 2020 football schedule Thursday with new games against BYU, Middle Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky and a rescheduled game with ULM.
Troy now opens the season against ULM on Sept. 5 at The Vet in a Sun Belt Conference game, and Troy will host Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 17, the original date for the ULM contest. Additionally, the Trojans travel to BYU on Sept. 26 and play an in-season home-and-home series with Middle Tennessee (Sept. 17 & Nov. 21).
A kickoff time for Troy and ULM will be announced in the coming days as ESPN finalizes its selections for the opening weekend.
“In the most unpredictable and most unprecedented times in college athletics and college football, we were able to put together a very exciting, competitive, regional and dynamic schedule for our student-athletes and fans,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said.
“I am very pleased how the schedule came together as we lost all four of our non-conference games. The last three weeks have been extremely grueling; however, we intend to play football this fall. I would like to thank our University administration led by Dr. Jack Hawkins, as well as our amazing student-athletes, coaches and staff for their support.”
The new schedule maintains a six-game home slate for the Trojans and a full 12-game overall schedule; as of Thursday’s release, Troy is one of just six schools in the country playing a 12-game schedule.
The Troy-ULM matchup is the only conference game currently on the books nationally for the opening weekend of play and one of just six games scheduled for that date. This year marks the 100th season of Troy football and the ULM game will be just the 12th time that the Trojans have opened a season with a conference game and only the second since 1982; Troy opened the 2008 season with a victory over Middle Tennessee.
“First and foremost, I want to thank Brent Jones and our administration for their tireless effort in leaving no stone unturned to put together a competitive schedule for this fall,” head coach Chip Lindsey said. “No matter who lined up against us on Sept. 5 our guys were going to be ready to go, but having a schedule and knowing who our opponents are going to be adds an extra sense of urgency in our preparations.”
The matchup with BYU, which is part of a home-and-home that will have the Cougars play in Troy in 2026, will be the first between the two schools and will mark Troy’s second ever trip to Utah; first since a 2003 win at Utah State. The Cougars are coming off a 7-6 season in which they won back-to-back games against Tennessee and No. 24 USC and are just two seasons removed from victories over Arizona and No. 6 Wisconsin.
BYU enters the 2020 season with the ninth most wins among all FBS programs over the past 50 years and have played in 37 total bowl games. The Cougars won the 1984 National Championship and have won 23 conference titles. Due to BYU’s television contract with ESPN, the Sept. 19 game in Provo will be broadcast by an ESPN network.
Ranked as one top non-BCS rivalries by ESPN in 2008, “The Battle for the Palladium” between Troy and Middle Tennessee dates back to 1936 and continued through 2012 when the Blue Raiders departed the Sun Belt Conference. Troy has won six of the last seven meetings in the series after Middle Tennessee built an eight-game advantage from 1936 to 1953; the Trojans are 8-4 against the Blue Raiders since 1999.
The Trojans and Colonels have met four times over the years with the most recent taking place more than 20 years ago. Troy leads the all-time series with Eastern Kentucky, 3-1, having won both games at The Vet, including a 21-12 win in 1997 when the schools last met.
Season ticket packages start as low as $60 for general admission seating and $100 for reserved seats for Troy's six home games at The Vet. Tickets can be purchased or renewed by calling 877-878-WINS (9467) or by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets.
2020 Troy Football Schedule
Sept. 5 ULM
Sept. 19 at Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Sept. 26 at BYU Provo, Utah
Oct. 3 at South Alabama Mobile, Ala.
Oct. 8 Texas State (ESPNU)
Oct. 17 Eastern Kentucky
Oct. 24 Georgia State
Oct. 31 at Arkansas State Jonesboro, Ark.
Nov. 7 at Georgia Southern Statesboro, Ark.
Nov. 14 Coastal Carolina
Nov. 21 Middle Tennessee
Nov. 28 at Appalachian State Boone, N.C.
Dec. 5 Sun Belt Championship Game TBA
