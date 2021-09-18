Troy wins on the road at Southern Miss

Behind a dominating defense plus a second-half offensive surge, Troy bounced back from its loss to Liberty with a 21-9 win Saturday over Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium at Hattiesburg, Miss.

Troy improved to 2-1 with the win, while Southern Miss dropped to 1-1.

The Trojan defense recorded 13 tackles for loss, including a handful of quarterback sacks, resulting in the Golden Eagles finishing with – 1 yard rushing on 39 attempts. The until also allowed one early field goal as the other Southern Miss points was a touchdown off a Troy fumble.

The one field goal by Southern Miss was a 46 yarder with 12:06 to go in the first quarter by Briggs Bourgeois.

The 3-0 margin held up through halftime as the Trojan offense struggled before coming to life in the third quarter.

Former Dothan Wolves standout Jabre Barber caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Taylor Powell with 12:53 to in the third quarter. Brooks Buce added the point after kick to make it 7-0.

Powell added to the Trojan margin with a 16-yard TD pass to Deyunkrea Lewis with 41 seconds to go in the quarter. Buce converted the PAT to make it 14-3.