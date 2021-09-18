 Skip to main content
Troy wins on the road at Southern Miss
  Updated
troy logo

Behind a dominating defense plus a second-half offensive surge, Troy bounced back from its loss to Liberty with a 21-9 win Saturday over Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium at Hattiesburg, Miss.

Troy improved to 2-1 with the win, while Southern Miss dropped to 1-1.

The Trojan defense recorded 13 tackles for loss, including a handful of quarterback sacks, resulting in the Golden Eagles finishing with – 1 yard rushing on 39 attempts. The until also allowed one early field goal as the other Southern Miss points was a touchdown off a Troy fumble.

The one field goal by Southern Miss was a 46 yarder with 12:06 to go in the first quarter by Briggs Bourgeois.

The 3-0 margin held up through halftime as the Trojan offense struggled before coming to life in the third quarter.

Former Dothan Wolves standout Jabre Barber caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Taylor Powell with 12:53 to in the third quarter. Brooks Buce added the point after kick to make it 7-0.

Powell added to the Trojan margin with a 16-yard TD pass to Deyunkrea Lewis with 41 seconds to go in the quarter. Buce converted the PAT to make it 14-3.

The Trojans sealed the win midway in the fourth when running back Kiamani Vidal scored on an 8-yard run with 5:49 left. Buce was again successful on the extra-point kick to make it 21-3 Trojans.

The Eagles scored with 3:04 left when Trojan running back B.J. Thomas fumbled the ball and Everitt Cunningham of Southern Miss returned it for a touchdown.

Powell, Troy’s quarterback, threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns off 27-of-39 attempts. Tez Johnson was the leading receiver with 10 receptions for 106 yards. Luke Whittemore caught six passes for 58 yards and Barber snared four passes for 46 yards, including the TD.

The Troy rushing attack netted only 42 yards on 39 attempted, including a couple of sacks of Powell. Vidal had 48 yards on 17 carries to lead the way.

Defenisvely, Javon Martial finished with nine tackles, including four solo tackles for losses as well assisted on two others. Carlton Martial was in on eight tackles, a solo tackle for a loss and assisted tackle for loss, and also had an interception in the game.

