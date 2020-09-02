 Skip to main content
Volleyball roundup: Slocomb downs Cottonwood
Volleyball roundup: Slocomb downs Cottonwood

  Updated
Regina Rose

SLOCOMB – Slocomb swept Cottonwood 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 on Wednesday in varsity volleyball action.

Chesnee Aplin had 10 aces and four kills, Breanna Jones had eight aces and two kills and Madison Baloch had five aces and three kills.

Also for Slocomb, Faith Brookshire had five aces, Cieara Baker had three kills and one ace and Lainee Thomas has three aces.

Slocomb also won the junior high match 25-19, 13-25, 15-13.

Eufaula falls: Eufaula lost to Opelika 25-20, 20-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-10.

For Eufaula, Savanah Symons had 16 points and 38 assists, Taylor Hicks had 13 points, 13 kills and 11 blocks and Jada Woods had 20 kills and four blocks.

