Wallace College baseball sweeps Enterprise State

OZARK -- Despite having not played a true home game, the Wallace Govs have a record that is much more important — undefeated in conference play. The Govs defeated the Enterprise State Boll Weevils in a doubleheader Friday at Eagle Stadium to begin conference play.
The sweep was made possible after the Govs got a nail-biting 3-1 win in game two after easily defeating the Boll Weevils 12-4 in game one.
In the second game, both teams scored in the first inning. Connor Purvis scored the Boll Weevils’ run. He led off the game with a single to centerfield and later scored on a wild first-and-third double steal play. Purvis was ruled safe when the Govs were called for interference for blocking the base path.
The Govs responded in the bottom half. Ethan Kavanagh led off with an infield single and later scored on a Zane Faulk’s sacrifice fly. The next batter, Auston Welsh, singled to plate Ryan Tomlin, who had also reached on an infield single. That gave the Govs a 2-1 lead.
After that, starting pitchers Caleb Griffin for Enterprise and Carlos Nolasco for Wallace settled down. Neither pitcher allowed another run until the sixth inning.
Tomlin led off the sixth inning with a walk, but it appeared as though Griffin was going to make it out of the inning when he struck out the next two Wallace batters. But with two outs and facing two strikes, Michael Brewer split the gap in left-center to earn a triple to score Tomlin and give the Govs an insurance run.
Diego Arredondo, who came for the final out in the sixth inning, got the final three outs in the seventh to earn the save.
“We didn’t hit the ball as well as I would like,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “But what we did do was get hits at the right time. Then we were able to make those hits counts. We played good fundamental baseball today.”
In game one, the Boll Weevils got off to a good start by scoring a run in the top of the first. But in the bottom half the Weevils committed two errors and gave that run back plus three more.
The big blow came off the bat of John Rodriguez. With two outs and the bases loaded, Rodriguez hit a three-run, bases-clearing double that put the Govs up 4-1 and they never looked back.
The Boll Weevils added a single run in the third inning and two more in the fifth, but Wallace never quit scoring either.
The Govs added a single run in the third when Brewer hit a sacrifice fly to plate Faulk, who had doubled ahead of him. The game clincher came in the bottom of the fourth when Wallace scored four runs and all of them scored without the benefit of a hit. One run scored on a wild pitch, one on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, one a ground out and one on a sacrifice fly.
The Govs’ final runs scored in the bottom of the fifth when Chaz Salter hit a two-run single to centerfield and Kavanagh scored on a wild pitch.
“We’ve basically been road Warriors all year,” said Sasser who saw his team improve to 12-7 on the year, 2-0 in the conference. “All of our home games got cancelled due to rain, and a lot of northern teams were unable to travel. So we had to hit the road for all of our games if we wanted to play. It has really taken a toll on our budget.”
The Govs and Boll Weevils complete their conference series with doubleheader in Enterprise Sunday. The first game is at noon.