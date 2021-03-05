Wallace College baseball sweeps Enterprise State

Diego Arredondo, who came for the final out in the sixth inning, got the final three outs in the seventh to earn the save.

“We didn’t hit the ball as well as I would like,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “But what we did do was get hits at the right time. Then we were able to make those hits counts. We played good fundamental baseball today.”

In game one, the Boll Weevils got off to a good start by scoring a run in the top of the first. But in the bottom half the Weevils committed two errors and gave that run back plus three more.

The big blow came off the bat of John Rodriguez. With two outs and the bases loaded, Rodriguez hit a three-run, bases-clearing double that put the Govs up 4-1 and they never looked back.

The Boll Weevils added a single run in the third inning and two more in the fifth, but Wallace never quit scoring either.

The Govs added a single run in the third when Brewer hit a sacrifice fly to plate Faulk, who had doubled ahead of him. The game clincher came in the bottom of the fourth when Wallace scored four runs and all of them scored without the benefit of a hit. One run scored on a wild pitch, one on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, one a ground out and one on a sacrifice fly.