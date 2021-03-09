Wallace College Lady Govs split with Marion

Marion Military Institute scored four runs in the first inning and stayed in control in beating the Wallace College Lady Govs in the opener of a doubleheader Tuesday 7-4.

The Govs bounced back and won the second game, 6-5.

Wallace is now 17-5 on the season.

In the opener, the Lady Govs finished with 12 hits, including two each from Emma Houston, Anna Poland and Grayson Laney. Houston hit a two-run homer and also drove in a run on a ground out. Laney had a RBI double to account for the other run.

Caroline Capps took the pitching loss after a rough first inning. Josie Ingle had a solid five innings of relief, allowing two runs and five hits, while striking out three and walking three.

No details were available on the second game.