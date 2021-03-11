 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wallace College Lady Govs sweep doubleheader from ABAC
0 comments

Wallace College Lady Govs sweep doubleheader from ABAC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wallace logo

The Wallace College Lady Govs swept a doubleheader from ABAC on Thursday, winning the first game 5-2 and the second game 9-4.

In the opener, Darian Bell drove in three runs with a double and Grayson Laney had two hits, including a home run.

Asia Jones had a hit and an RBI, while K.J. Braswell had three hits and Madison Brown had two.

Caroline Capps scattered five hits over 6.1 innings and struck out one. Josie Ingle got the final two outs, both on strikeouts, without allowing a hit.

In the second game, Anna Poland had two home runs and drove in four runs for the Lady Govs.

Braswell had two hits and two RBIs, Megan Smith had two hits, including a double with an RBI, and Emma Houston singled in a run.

Madison Brown had two hits and Laney soubled.

M.M. Burnham went the distance in the circle, allowing six hits with a strikeout.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert