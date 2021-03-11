Wallace College Lady Govs sweep doubleheader from ABAC

The Wallace College Lady Govs swept a doubleheader from ABAC on Thursday, winning the first game 5-2 and the second game 9-4.

In the opener, Darian Bell drove in three runs with a double and Grayson Laney had two hits, including a home run.

Asia Jones had a hit and an RBI, while K.J. Braswell had three hits and Madison Brown had two.

Caroline Capps scattered five hits over 6.1 innings and struck out one. Josie Ingle got the final two outs, both on strikeouts, without allowing a hit.

In the second game, Anna Poland had two home runs and drove in four runs for the Lady Govs.

Braswell had two hits and two RBIs, Megan Smith had two hits, including a double with an RBI, and Emma Houston singled in a run.

Madison Brown had two hits and Laney soubled.

M.M. Burnham went the distance in the circle, allowing six hits with a strikeout.