Wallace Lady Govs softball win two in dramatic fashion

The Wallace College softball team won a pair of games late on Monday against Southern Union, improving to 21-5 on the season.
The Govs scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a one-run deficit and take a 5-4 win in the opener. In the second game, they scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and won it with a walk-off run-scoring single by former Providence Christian star Emma Houston in a 7-6 eight-inning victory.
In the opener, Wallace trailed 4-3 doing to the sixth, but quickly tied it on a former Northview standout Anna Poland’s homer to open the frame. Grayson Laney walked on four straight pitches and pinch runner Carlee Colbert moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Darian Bell. Colbert, a star at Providence Christian, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on a Peyton Rodie ground out to second base.
Govs pitcher Josie Ingle made the lead stand in the seventh despite a two-out walk.
The second game also featured late heroics. Trailing 6-3 with one at-bat left, Bell, a former standout at Ashford, unloaded a two-out, three-run homer to tie the game and keep Wallace alive. Houston had a single and Poland reached on an error earlier in the inning.
The homer also forced extra innings. Southern Union put a runner on with one out, but Govs pitcher Taylor Clough got the next two out to finish the inning.
In the Wallace half, Meagan Smith, who starred at Geneva, and former Ashford standout Madison Brown both walked. After a fly out and pop out, Houston delivered a RBI single to left to score Smith and give the Govs a walk-off win.
The Govs had six hits in the opener with Houston and Poland both earning two each. Poland and Laney both had two runs batted in. Ingle was the winning pitcher after working three scoreless and hitless innings of relief with three strikeouts and one walk.
Houston had a big performance in game two, earning three hits, including a triple to go with her game-winning hit, and driving in three runs. Bell had two hits, including the tying three-run homer. Clough was the winning pitcher after pitching the last two innings and allowing only one hit and striking out three.