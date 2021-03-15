Wallace Lady Govs softball win two in dramatic fashion

The Wallace College softball team won a pair of games late on Monday against Southern Union, improving to 21-5 on the season.

The Govs scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a one-run deficit and take a 5-4 win in the opener. In the second game, they scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and won it with a walk-off run-scoring single by former Providence Christian star Emma Houston in a 7-6 eight-inning victory.

In the opener, Wallace trailed 4-3 doing to the sixth, but quickly tied it on a former Northview standout Anna Poland’s homer to open the frame. Grayson Laney walked on four straight pitches and pinch runner Carlee Colbert moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Darian Bell. Colbert, a star at Providence Christian, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on a Peyton Rodie ground out to second base.

Govs pitcher Josie Ingle made the lead stand in the seventh despite a two-out walk.

The second game also featured late heroics. Trailing 6-3 with one at-bat left, Bell, a former standout at Ashford, unloaded a two-out, three-run homer to tie the game and keep Wallace alive. Houston had a single and Poland reached on an error earlier in the inning.