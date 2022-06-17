Tags
A collection of black and white photos stretched across Dr. Dan Denney’s desk – or, as he later points out, his father’s desk.
Water World is hosting movie night June 12 with the 2019 live-action film Aladdin.
Dothan’s Jill Burkhalter figures she was somewhere between Phenix City and Eufaula when her son, Blake, recorded the dramatic final out on the…
Blayne McDaniel produced a dominating season for a state championship team, especially in shutting down opponents on the mound.
Auburn baseball has punched its ticket to Omaha and the College World Series, beating Oregon State with a narrow 4-3 win in Game 3 of the Corv…
Curtis McGriff used to take pleasure in roughing up people on the football field, but now his intentions are to help people relax within a ser…
A Dothan man has been charged with capital murder following an argument Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead, according to police.
With three state championship teams and two state semifinal clubs leading the way, the Wiregrass featured plenty of talent in the 2022 high sc…
Florida’s dominance in track and field under coach Mike Holloway took another step — a historic one for the Gators — the past couple of days.
Alexis Milanowski capped her high school career at Houston Academy in style.
