The Samson girls basketball program will once again feature a McKnight as the team’s head coach.
ABBEVILLE – An Abbeville man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman early Sunday.
A Webb man is charged with capital murder in an early-morning shooting Thursday after being captured following a more than 11-hour manhunt inv…
As a host team in the Alabama Dixie Softball SweeTees X-Play State Tournament, Dothan National head coach Marc Hall knew major adjustments wou…
Ground-breaking ceremonies are upcoming for two major economic development projects in Jackson County.
Life is pretty rough for the shirtless brooding teenager wandering outside a dilapidated single-wide in the video of Stephen Wilson Jr.’s “Hol…
A 43-year-old Sneads man was pronounced dead after a Gadsden County traffic crash on Friday, July 1.
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
It only stands to reason the rematch to determine the Alabama Dixie Softball Ponytails (12-under) X-Play State Tournament championship would b…
