Sunset Memorial hosts third shred event and pet supply dirve

Sunset Memorial Park is holding its third free Community Shred Event and Pet Supplies Drive on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sunset Memorial Park, located at 1700 Barrington Rd. in Dothan, is also partnering with the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center and collecting pet items and donations.
The event, which offers free document shredding, is open to the public. Sunset is partnering with Assured Data Destruction, a division of Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center (WRC). Assured Data Destruction will collect documents in the Sunset parking lot. Items will then be transported to WRC where they will be safely and securely shredded and recycled.
Sunset hopes to raise awareness about identity theft and emphasize the importance of safely and securely disposing of sensitive documents. They encourage the community to bring items like:
Canceled checks
ATM and credit card receipts
Old credit cards and credit card offers
Utility, cable & cell phone bills (1+ years)
Bank statements (1+ years)
Medical records and bills (1+ years)
Pay stubs (1+ years)
Tax records and receipts (7+ years)
Sunset will also collect pet food and other pet-related supplies, as well as monetary donations for the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center.
“Over the past year, we’ve had a lot of interest from folks asking when we would host another shred event,” said Robert Byrd, Sunset Memorial Park owner. “So it’s safe to say identity theft is a concern in our community. Unfortunately it’s not enough to just throw out things like bank statements and pay stubs because scammers have gotten so smart. We’re grateful to partner with Assured Data Destruction to provide this free service to the community.”
Organizers will be wearing masks and ask that all guests wear masks as well. Collection of items will be facilitated by drive-thru, therefore minimizing contact as much as possible.
Visit sunsetmemorialpark.com, their Facebook page www.facebook.com/sunsetmemorialpark or call 334-983-6604 for more information.