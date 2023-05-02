Dr. Dennis Swanberg, who will be the keynote speaker for Wednesday’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes “A Night of Champions” banquet at the Dothan Civic Center, first noticed his talent for mimicking voices while singing in the shower as a teenager.

Instead of sounding like country music legend Hank Williams as intended, Swanberg realized he sounded more like a character on the television series Green Acres, which aired from 1965 to 1971.

“So I’m singing, ‘Your Cheatin’ Heart’ and I realized it was Mr. Haney on Green Acres,” Swanberg said with a laugh. “I could just pick them up … I don’t know how I did it. And over the years I picked up others.”

While in high school, he would mimic his high school coaches, drawing laughter from those in the locker room.

“I was sort of the team comedian,” Swanberg said.

Little could he realize at the time his comedic acts would eventually be part of his Christian ministry in the years to come.

Now known nationally as “America’s Minister of Encouragement,” Swanberg travels the country and the world speaking to faith-based organizations like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), an organization which has meant so much to him.

He was a member of the Austin (Texas) Reagan High School football state championship team in 1970 when he realized something was missing from his life.

“It was our third state championship in like four years,” Swanberg said. “After that state championship game, I realized that finally I’m getting a ring and all that stuff, but I still had the emptiness inside.”

Swanberg was invited by some friends to listen to a speaker at a local church on a Sunday night in March, but had other plans.

“It was during the Jesus Revolution some will call it,” Swanberg said. “They wanted me to come on Sunday night, but I already had tickets to go hear Conway Twitty at a honky-tonk.

“But the next night I went, and that was the night I went forward during the invitation. I didn’t know what to say or pray, but I received Christ and that marked my journey of over 52 years in Christ.”

Swanberg then wanted to lead others.

“I was wondering, ‘What am I going to do to stay strong, or reach my buddies for the Lord?’” Swanberg said. “So we had our football chaplain, his name was Marshall Edwards … we called him Rabbi. He was like 32 and married with a couple of kids. Of course when you’re 17, you thought the 32-year-old guy was sort of old.

“He’d give us our pep talks before each game. Anyway, on that Monday night, I called him and said, ‘Hey Rabbi, I gave my life to Christ.’ He was invested in me, so that fall of my senior year, he said, ‘Well, we ought to start a Fellowship of Christian Athletes.’ I said, ‘What’s that?’

“He told me, so I was the first president of our FCA at our high school. It just took off and a bunch of my buddies came to know the Lord … athletes and students.”

Swanberg is a graduate of Baylor University and was the pastor of a local church for 23 years before going fulltime into traveling the world as a speaker.

He continues to be a strong supporter of FCA.

“FCA was like a breath of fresh air for me,” Swanberg said. “It’s exactly what I needed. I tell people, students reach students, men reach men … I mean for the most part. And students reach their parents. And parents being involved with FCA huddle groups; they reach kids, and friends of their kids. It’s just a great ministry.”

As FCA evolved over the years, it became more than just about the students.

“Over the years, they realized it’s reaching coaches,” Swanberg said. “When you reach coaches, you reach those athletes and students. That’s why I think me and my coaches are still close to this day is because they were involved and it changed lives.

“Here I am 50 years out of being graduated out of high school and still being in contact with two of my coaches who are still alive. I send them my books and DVDs and CDs and they get a kick out of that because they know that I started in the locker room imitating coaches and then I had to run after practice,” he added with a chuckle.

Swanberg says he’s encouraged with what he’s seen of today’s youth, like those who will be recognized at the Wiregrass chapter of the FCA at the banquet beginning at 6:20 p.m., which will be broadcast live on The JOY FM, 94.3. Admission is free.

“I tell you, it’s the bright light in schools and education today,” Swanberg said. “Because if there was ever a time we need it, we need it today … I’ll tell you that for sure. I’m a satisfied customer of FCA.”

FCA Honorees

Those to be recognized Wednesday night who best exemplify FCA from area schools: Abbeville: Wauntavious Conley and Orlandria Chitty. Abbeville Christian: JP Sowell and Meredith Druey. Andalusia: Cameron Johnson and Caroline Reeves. Ariton: Christian Brown and Sophie James Kirk. Ashford: Cade Waller and Shelby Pate. Carroll: Jalen Plott and Madelyne Little.

Carver 9th Grade Academy: Sam Broadaway and Laney Calhoun. Coppinville Junior High: Robin Wilkinson and Olivia Bochat. Cottonwood: Jon Klete Meadows and Brooke Delvecchio. Dale County: Aiden Wright and Jillian Cordes. Dauphin Junior: Cole Meeks and Kamryn Wile.

Dothan: Dawson Bruno and Lindsey Bright. Dothan Prep: Wesley Neeman and Jorgia Armstrong. Elba: Bradley Chapman and Aimee Senn. Emmanuel Christian: Steven Hinderliter and Sarah Despres. Enterprise: Aiden White and Emma Warren.

G.W. Long: Austin Kerchner and Ainsley Watts. Geneva: Trey Grantham and Rebecca Brown. Geneva County: Jada Enfinger. Harvest Christian: Leilani Faulk. Headland: Chris Gibson and Mary Park. Houston Academy: Mitchell Piedra and Palmer Howell. Houston County: Isaiah Pollard and Kennedy Grace Nance.

Kinston: Reece Edward Hall and Rachel Hall. Northside Methodist: Jesse Dyson and Marah Stuckey. Pleasant Home: Ty Clark and Hope Warthen. Providence Christian: Harrison Mims and Maggie McCollough. Rehobeth: Brayden Hardy and Chase Patterson.

Ridgecrest Christian: Riley Treadaway and Olivia Hobson. Slocomb: Michael Ward and Shelba Grace Hagler. South Dale: Bryson Fletcher and Sabrina Hammonds. Wicksburg: Jacob Cox and Kylie Barnes. Zion Chapel: Malachi Hill and Madison Meeks.