Templeton is SOS Pet of the Week

Templeton is the SOS Pet of the Week for the first week in the new year. We get eight to 10 new residents a week at SOS Animal Shelter. Each staff member will have their favorite, which is great because the love is evenly given out to each cat or dog in our facility.

In our rescue we have the cat people, the dog people, the ones who like the bully breed or the hound breed, but we all have that one common goal: to give each animal our very best care. Templeton came in and stole the hearts of all of us, including our volunteers.

He always wiggles when you come to his kennel and he’ll give you a little grin, but when he gets really happy, he shows his pearly whites with a big smile. Templeton has an easy-going disposition. He loves to play yet settles down easily. He makes friends quickly with both humans and canines. When he enters the room, his little butt wiggles and he has a big grin that always brings a smile to everyone’s face.

Templeton also enjoys looking handsome in nice sweater, so no worries on this pup not agreeing to the matching Christmas photos next year! He is certainly a dog to bring joy to any family lucky enough to adopt him. Templeton is fully vetted, current on shots, microchipped and his adoption fee will be $160. This will cover all his vetting and his perfect smile. Stop in to SOS today to meet our smiling pup.