A pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle Monday evening has been identified.
- Updated
OZARK – An Ozark police officer was placed behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his stepson.
- Updated
A second suspect in the apparent murder of 20-year-old Sincere Tyson was arrested on Friday.
- Updated
In taking over as the new head football coach of the Dothan Wolves, Jed Kennedy plans to focus on four characteristics.
- Updated
HEADLAND – Gene Dews, a highly successful softball and baseball coach for years at Wallace College, has taken on the newly-appointed position …
- Updated
The latest AHSAA reclassification release didn’t result in a lot of surprises Tuesday in relation to Wiregrass high school programs.
- Updated
A Houston County man is being held without bond after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and her daughter at gunpoint.
- Updated
In its heyday, the Houston County Farm Center was the place for local events – concerts, wrestling matches, livestock shows.
A contractor charged with taking a large down-payment from an elderly couple following Hurricane Michael and then failing to perform the work …
- Updated
The Houston County Farm Center holds a lot of memories. Not even county commissioners could argue with that.