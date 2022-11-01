 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Test story for video

  • Updated
  • 0
NewsVu: Circle Test Video

WATCH: This is a test video

This is a test story for a Field 59 video....blah, blah, blah and blah

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UAB physicians say Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID

UAB physicians say Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID

Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases. Children’s of Alabama hospital reported they are at full capacity. Nationwide, an estimated 75% of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert