Test story for video

The family of Early Walker wants to reiterate they support Dothan High football coach Jed Kennedy and are satisfied with the punishment handed…
Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases. Children’s of Alabama hospital reported they are at full capacity. Nationwide, an estimated 75% of ...
Four Dothan business are finalists in the 2022 Alabama Small Business of the Year awards.
The Dothan Wolves are playoff bound thanks in part to the Central Red Devils.
Two Dothan City Schools board members are calling for a more complete investigation and continued suspension of Dothan High head football coac…
The National Peanut Festival’s recipe contest saw its share of cakes, pies, and cookies Thursday.
MONTGOMERY - While rumors and turmoil about their suspended head coach swirled during the week, the Dothan Wolves football team kept focused o…
BRUNDIDGE – It took a little bit of everything for Houston Academy to notch a 21-20 comeback victory over Pike County on Friday night and reco…
AUBURN - Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the proud program struggled to …
After a shaky second quarter, Enterprise bounced back in the second half to earn a 36-18 win over Robert E. Lee in Montgomery Friday night at …
