I was returning from Birmingham, whiling away the three hours on the trail. I had gotten to Troy with the help of two classic CDs: The New Christy Minstrels. Greatest Hits and Gordon Lightfoot’s double CD, Gord’s Gold. How does it get better than that and I recommend both to members of the Twelve Loyal Readers that appreciate fine music.

For those last 50 miles I let my alleged mind wander and somehow lit on a bit of Normish history. Since 1987 I have tried, for the most part successfully, to instantly forget any column once it is submitted for print. Psychologists call this repression; the act of burying unpleasant experiences in the subconscious Yet for some reason I found myownself thinking of Norm 001, the first column and how it set the tone for 35 years of moaning and whining.

The gist of 001 was how complicated things had become. I had just returned from the store and the ordeal of buying a new pair of sneakers for Young Rudolph…he would have been about 10 at the time. My generation had only 2 choices for sneakers…easy walkers as my mother, the Kid called them. We could get Keds or Converse All Stars which were universally called Chucks for the Chuck Taylor autograph on each…whovever he was. Rudolph had spent hours looking at the options and under threat of bodily harm had finally chosen a ridiculously high priced pair of Nikes. We had at least 20 different styles to choose from.

Fast forward to the present. Walk into any sporting goods store today and you will find a mind numbing array of manufacturers…many of them I have never heard of. Last time I bought sneakers it was the sole purpose of having something comfortable on my feet as they rested on the the footrest of the recliner. The shoe section of the store I was in had nearly 100 feet of multi-level shelving dedicated to shoes. I found the following categories…from left to right, increasing in order of level of exercise.: Ambling, Strolling, Slow Walking, Faster Walking, Trotting, Jogging, Jogging and Sprinting. Each of the categories had at least a score of different models with apparently different features. I was in that position we all find ourselves dreading…so many choices that we can’t make a choice.

Well, my decision was easy. Since I couldn’t find a section labeled Recliner Lounging I picked through the Ambling section and found the lowest price. I was appalled at the number of shekels I had to part with but the price was far lower than the thermonuclear sprinting shoes a few paces to the right.

Thirty-five years doesn’t seem like that long ago. Ronald Reagan was President. The innerweb was in its infancy. iPads/pods/phones weren’t even a gleam in Steve Jobs’ eye. We taped instead of DVRed and On Demand meant pay up now or we will sue you. And perhaps the biggest deprivation of all, we only had 2 choices when it came to shoes. How did we survive the mental devastation of so few choices? From two to 200. Is this progress? Oh, the humanity.

