A boggled mind is nice to have.

Think back 65 years, when wrestling/boxing matches were television sports mainstays, and one professional baseball and football game aired each week.

Remember British Open’s blurry/dim, black/white broadcasts when viewers barely saw the ball, even on greens?

Fellow Baby Boomers, contrast that with crystal-clear broadcasts of this year’s Atlanta Braves while they’re playing all 29 other Major League Baseball teams.

Wow!

It took years for college football fans to regularly see our favorite teams on TV; more recently, even great teams made but three appearances per regular season, plus in Gator, Orange, Shugah, Rose, and Cotton bowls.

Barring complications, all Auburn and Alabama football games and some Troy games should be televised this season, as usual.

Boggles minds.

NFL/NBA/NHL games play on TVs globally.

Women’s sports’ broadcasts are growing.

Horse racing’s Triple Crown extravaganzas remain must-see events, without Tim Tam, Northern Dancer, Fury, and Secretariat.

Back in the ’50s, “words from our valued sponsors,” like Falstaff, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Gillette Blue Blades, and Bull of the Woods gave us free ringside seats.

Fans watching newsreels/reading newspapers learned “Babe” Ruth was a man and “Babe” Didrikson Zaharias was a woman.

We found out base stealing ain’t a crime; goose eggs ain’t nothing; all bullpens ain’t on ranches; and “Boston Crabs” and “Baltimore Chops” ain’t groceries.

Tennis matches involve love; infield flies don’t bite; sudden death ain’t; a bowler’s also a hat; and every bullseye can’t see.

We learned sports vocabulary words, like “ace,” “dogleg,” “bunker,” “bogey,” “fielder’s choice,” “icing,” “Step-Over-Toe-Hold,” “pentathlon,” “decathlon,” “masse,” “charging,” “Gatornationals, “photo-finish,” “gridiron” and “NIL Recognition.”

We’ve accepted alternate definitions for “can of corn,” “cornholing,” “curling,” “drafting,” “traveling,” “strike,” “spare,” “sacrifice,” “lateral,” “diamond,” and “drag racing.”

Hmmm.

Today, basketball, softball, gymnastics, track/field and swimming/diving championships are broadcast regularly.

Enterprise High School football/basketball games appear on local access channels and online; state football/basketball championships air on Alabama Public Television.

There’s more sports TV.

Movies, like “Jim Thorpe, All-American,” “The Monty Stratton Story,” “Pride of the Yankees,” “Pride of St. Louis,” “A League of Their Own,” “The Sandlot,” “Race,” “The Winning Team,” “Knute Rockne, All-American,” “12 Mighty Orphans,” and “The Natural” are regularly scheduled.

We’ve seen the “Ice Bowl,” “Greatest Game Ever Played,” “Game(s) of the Century,” “BCS Championship,” “Triple Crown,” “America’s Cup,” and Ryder and President’s Cup competitions.

We don’t fear “The Green Monster,” “Mummers,” or the “OSU Band dotting the I.”

We treasured announcers Mel Allen, Red Barber, Dizzy Dean, Ernie Harwell, Keith Jackson, Jim McKay, Lindsey Nelson, Ray Scott, Pat Summerall, and Chuck Thompson.

“The Bear Bryant Show” and “Auburn Football Review” were once autumn Sunday afternoon requirements.

We know grand slam events can be golf tournaments, home runs, and breakfast specials.

We realize the Statue of Liberty is also a football play, the Nashville Sounds ain’t an orchestra, NASCAR’S King Richard has abdicated, and “Miss Budweiser” has no legs.

Sadly, nowadays, via TV, we’re continuously exposed to unseemly underbellies of major/minor sports.

But we’re not dealing with bottom-feeders today.

Nope.

Thankfully, on daily TV, even more’n 60 years after we first eyeballed ’em, are two pure sports still going strong, running true: Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife and barber Floyd Lawson on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

If they’re not genuine, mind-boggling American sports, there ain’t none …